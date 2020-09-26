Renovations reveal time capsule in Manchester's oldest synagogue

The contents of the capsule revealed some information about the Sephardi Jewish community which existed in the city.

The synagogue has been used as the Manchester Jewish Museum since the 1980s, and museum staff were "thrilled and overwhelmed by [the capsule's] contents and look forward to displaying it in the new museum next spring," according to museum chief executive Max Dunbar.

Workers discovered the capsule while working on a two-year, $8 million renovation of the synagogue turned museum, built by Sephardi Jewish immigrants from Portugal and Spain.

