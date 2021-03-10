Rep. Ted Deutch’s daughter Gabby is now a Jewish Insider reporter

The elder Deutch, who represents a southeast Florida district that includes Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, is a leading voice on issues of Jewish concern in the Democratic caucus.

Gabby Deutch, 25, graduated from Yale and has previously worked for The Atlantic, CNN , the Toledo Blade and NewsGuard, a fact-checking watchdog that gives journalism outlets “trust ratings.” She also previously contributed to Jewish Insider.

The site’s “About” page describes its mission as covering “US politics, philanthropy and business news with a Jewish angle.”

Deutch declined to comment on her hire.

