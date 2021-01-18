The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ronson Family Foundation helps renovate Kfar Silver youth village

The Heath and Education Ministry threatened to close down that part of the village due to its ruined state.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 18, 2021 00:13
current state of restroms in Kfar Silver (photo credit: Courtesy)
current state of restroms in Kfar Silver
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The youth village of Kfar Silver, which serves as an educational institution for hundreds of youths that come from difficult family backgrounds has received $11 million, in a four year donation model from The Gerald and Gail Ronson Family Foundation.
The village that was founded in the 1950's is located in an area close to the city of Ashkelon, and as a consequence has suffered from projectiles from the Gaza strip. World ORT, which bought the village in 2016, managed to secure the substantial donation in order to renovate the rundown facility from the British philanthropic Ronson organization after Gerald Ronson visited the facility last year.
Ronson said that “During my visit to Kfar Silver a year ago I saw in person the real need for its renovation and revitalization. These students need to be able to eat, study and sleep safely, without the roof over their heads leaking. When they are in their classrooms they need proper facilities to learn and develop in surroundings that are as nurturing, safe and healthy for them as possible."
During a period of financial uncertainty in the world, the Ronson foundation is "proud to partner with other international donors"  to help renovate the facility. The facility provides education to many children in the southern area of Israel that need a safe area to study and matriculate. $5 million will go to renovating the kitchen and dining hall one of the most important areas because it provides food for the students and staff.
Simon Alberga, Deputy President of World ORT and former Chairman of ORT UK, said: “I am delighted ORT UK has played a leading role in helping the Gerald and Gail Ronson Family Foundation to support this vital facility in Israel’s periphery."
Alberga added “We should all be very proud that the foundations of this wide-scale renovation have been set in Britain’s Jewish community. It is also a fantastic indicator of the continued relevance of our work as we celebrate the centenary of ORT UK in 2021.”
ORT's long term commitment to education is vital resource to Israel and thanks to these generous donations that commitment can continue in this youth village.


