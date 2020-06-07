Russia's chief rabbi hospitalized with coronavirus

Russia's Chief Rabbi Beral Lazar is hospitalized in Moscow after contracting COVID-19, Russia's Federation of Jewish Communities (FJC) said in a post on Facebook.Though hospitalized in Moscow Hospital for coronavirus, Lazar is reportedly in good condition and is only showing mild symptoms, according to a statement from the rabbi's office. "The Chief Rabbi's Office thanks the community for the prayers and concern," the statement explained, adding that Lazar is scheduled to be released in two days.This is a developing story.