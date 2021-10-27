The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Senate Republicans urges Unilever CEO to ‘reverse course’

“We oppose the BDS movement and believe it is important for the United States to combat the movement countries have sought to isolate Israel, our sole democratic ally in the Middle East."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
OCTOBER 27, 2021 20:45
A man holds a small cup of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A man holds a small cup of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
WASHINGTON – A group of seven Republican senators, members of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, sent a letter to Unilever as the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, urging its CEO “to end the ice cream maker’s boycott, divestment and sanctions efforts against Israel.”
Ranking Member John Boozman (R-Arkansas) spearheaded the letter. He was joined by Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), John Thune (R-South Dakota), John Hoeven (R-North Dakota), Tommy Tuberville (R-Alambame), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Mike Braun (R-Indiana).
In a letter to CEO Alan Jope, the lawmakers addressed the decision by Ben & Jerry’s, a Unilever subsidiary, to terminate its relationship with its Israeli licensee when the license agreement expires at the end of next year due to the product being sold in the West Bank and parts of east Jerusalem.
“It is our understanding the decision was made because the Israeli licensee refused to violate Israeli law and end its sales to Israelis and Palestinians living in the West Bank and parts of east Jerusalem,” they wrote. “As strong supporters of Israel, we believe the actions taken by Ben & Jerry’s are an effort to advance the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction [BDS] movement against Israel.”
“We oppose the BDS movement and believe it is important for the United States to combat the movement as a number of countries have sought to isolate Israel, our sole democratic ally in the Middle East, through BDS actions,” the lawmakers added. “We find Ben & Jerry’s actions to be concerning, however it is our understanding that under Unilever’s acquisition agreement, you are able to override this misguided decision.”
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to the Senate floor at the US Capitol in Washington, US, October 21, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to the Senate floor at the US Capitol in Washington, US, October 21, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
They noted that with a number of states around the country have passed anti-BDS legislation, “It has been reported that several states have been moving closer to divesting from Unilever.  We strongly urge you to use your authority to reverse Ben & Jerry’s decision.”
“While we understand it is both Unilever’s and Ben & Jerry’s intention to continue to sell ice cream in Israel, the decision to stop selling in certain areas will undoubtedly embolden Israel BDS supporters and could have unintended consequences,” they continued. “As members of the United State Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, we will continue working to ensure that our relationship with Israel remains strong, and that the United States takes a strong stance against the BDS movement. We urge you to use your authority to reverse course.”


Tags West Bank West Bank Israel boycott Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement Ben & Jerry's Ice cream
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to seriously tackle climate change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

BU's Elie Wiesel Center mocks the Holocaust - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
4

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by