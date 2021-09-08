'Strong Israel-Jewish Diaspora relations high priority for Jews' - JPPI

A strong bond between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora is one of Judaism's highest priorities, according to a report by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) last week.

JPPI publishes an assessment annually around Rosh Hashanah about Jewish people with an emphasis on numerous other topics such as geopolitics, resources, community, identity, and demography.

The report concludes that regarding geopolitics, the report fundamental problems of the State of Israel have worsened, with an emphasis on the Iranian threat.

The report also stated that there has been an increase in the number of "Jews of no religion" with no ties to Israel. This could be due to political polarization and social tensions, with even a handful of American Jews with critical views about Israel.

Jewish practice is at a low level in the US, and JPPI's researchers warn that this could increase polarization and the difficulty in relations between the Jewish community in the United States.

JPPI recommends urgent action taken by Jewish communities in the Diaspora to address these trends, which includes pro-Israel and pro-Zionist activism.

Jewish Diaspora women arriving in Israel (credit: MOMENTUM)

In addition, the JPPI stated that they are preparing for a time where digital connection has large impacts on activities that used to be conducted face-to-face including religious practices.

"We are in an age of polarization where Israeli and Jewish solidarity is weakening. The Israeli government and society must work to realize the commitment to Diaspora Jewry as articulated in the Basic Law "Israel, the Nation-State of the Jewish People," said Prof. Yedidia Stern, President of the Jewish People Policy Institute.

Stern also promised that the JPPI will take initiative to strengthen relations between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora.