The Bryks arrive in Israel: 'This is our home'

Happiness and joy – the Bryks have arrived in Israel!

“We are looking forward to going to our new home,” says Joel, “And we’ll spend the next week trying to do the paperwork remotely, and then we will enjoy living in Eretz Yisrael. We can still order in!”

The Bryks’ daughter, who has been living in Israel for the past 13 years, has come to meet them at the airport with four of their grandchildren.

“We’re happy to be in Israel as Jews – this is our home. We finally came home, and that’s the best thing you can ever do.”