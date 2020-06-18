The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Toronto Jews most targeted in 2019 hate crimes

In total the Jewish demographic were the targeted group of 44 out of 139, or 32% of the city's reported hate-related incidents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 18, 2020 04:17
Toronto Skyline (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Toronto Skyline
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Toronto Jews were the most targeted demographic of hate crimes in 2019, according to police data cited by B'nai Brith Canada. 
"We are sad to see that the trends we've been warning of for some time now are coming to fruition, and the alarming rise of antisemitism is continuing to expand," said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B'nai Brith Canada. 
In total, the Jewish-targeted crimes was of 44 out of 139, or 32% of the city's reported hate-related incidents. 
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) recorded the incidents targeting Israelis separately from those targeting Jews. Hate crimes targeting Israelis made up five out of the total incidents, but with Israelis and multi-bias cases included, the total number of incidents involving antisemitism in Toronto adds up to about 57, or 41% of the city's hate crimes.
Meanwhile, in the nearby York region, the percentage of Jew-related hate crime incidents was very similar, amounting to 30% of total incidents. 
These numbers are consistent with what was recently reported in B'nai Brith Canada's 2019 Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, which found an alarming 62.8 per cent increase in the number of incidents in Ontario compared to the previous year.
The League for Human Rights, part of B’nai Brith Canada, recorded 2,207 antisemitic incidents in its 2019 Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents. That’s an 8% increase over the 2,041 incidents from the previous year and an average of more than six per day.
In Toronto the number of Jewish citizens amounts to just under 190,000 out of a total population of around 6,140,000 people according to the Jewish Federation of Canada.
Despite Jews making up only a fraction of the population in these municipalities, this is not the first time that they've been the disproportionate victims of antisemitic incidents. The year 2020 marks the fourth year that Jews have been the most targeted minority, according to government data. 
 
In Toronto, the second and third most targeted minorities were the LGBTQ and Muslim communities, respectively. The LGBTQ community was on the receiving of 19% of the city's hate crimes, while the Muslim was the target of 11%. In the York region, the second and third most targeted communities were the black and LGBTQ communities, respectively.

Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this article. 
 


Tags canada hate crime b'nai brith antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by