The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Toronto's new United Building - more than just a restoration

Child of Holocaust survivors celebrates a tremendous success in the business arena, while fighting hatred and racism at the same time

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 14:39
The new building (photo credit: Courtesy)
The new building
(photo credit: Courtesy)
It is not every day that Forbes Magazine has a write-up celebrating the business accomplishment of an Orthodox Jew. On the other hand, it is not every day that a company celebrates the inauguration of the largest restoration project in North America. For quite some time now, buildings that have long been home to vital American interests, primarily in the field of journalism, have seen themselves growing increasingly obsolete, with the Fourth Estate no longer able to justify the huge structures and proud iconic addresses which had once been so obvious a necessity. 
 
From the Philly Evening Bulletin building to Detroit’s Free Press building to San Francisco’s Chronicle Building, companies have been slimmed down and their original headquarters given new life while undergoing renovation in neighborhood projects. 
David Hofstedter"s speech
This fascinating development did not go unnoticed by real estate trendsetter David Hofstedter. Hofstedter – long active on the real estate scene as CEO of Toronto real estate investment and property management firm Davpart Inc, identified the same opportunity for redevelopment just waited to happen at the Maclean Publishing Company building in Toronto. 

Though the outer walls of the original edifice will remain firmly in place, the building will receive a brand new name – "The United Building" – and the addition of another 52 floors – turning into an architectural jewel on the Toronto skyline. 

And while this is an incredible accomplishment for numerous reasons, CEO of Davpart Inc. David Hofstedter – a man constantly focused on the future – instead chose to dwell on the past when he addressed those in attendance at the opening of the event kicking off the largest retention and restoration project ever done in North America.     

Some seventy five years ago my parents and in-laws came to this country as survivors of the Holocaust of Europe," he said. "They arrived here orphaned from their families and communities, scarred, broken and penniless. 

But they had the good fortune that Canada and Toronto took them in. They were given freedom to rebuild their lives, establish families and businesses, and practice and rebuild their religion and religious institutions. This is what this project symbolizes."

 David Hofstedter stood at the podium, moved by memories of the past and dreams of the future. An openly religious Jew, he cannot help but feel incredible gratitude to Canada for its tolerance and the opportunities it was willing to graciously share with his parents and in-laws. And unlike many, David Hofstedter has no qualms in showing his gratitude and paying his respects. 

(Interesting fact about David Hofstedter. In addition to standing at the helm of a hugely successful real estate company, he also stands at the helm of a major religious organization, which he bankrolls all by himself, paying students to study Torah and testing them on the material for accountability purposes. He is most definitely not your average CEO.) 

Back to "The United Building" event in question. After giving his speech and laying out his vision for the project and what it means to him for a variety of reasons, Hofstedter makes another statement showing why this project will never be just another real estate deal.
The new United Building (Photo: Courtesy)The new United Building (Photo: Courtesy)

"I visualize some of the profits from this landmark project being designated to start an organization whose role it will be to combat racism and anti-Semitism in its many shapes and forms. Specifically today, when hatred towards others has risen with such intensity, there’s a greater need than ever to encourage and foster an environment of patience and acceptance for all."

He concluded, "As the child of Holocaust survivors who rebuilt their lives in the great country of Canada, I see myself as someone able to give over the message – Accept those who are different than yourself and give them opportunities. You will see how much they end up contributing to society."


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors holocaust artifacts
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo AOC's decision to withdraw from Rabin memorial is 'fake justice' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s modern Yom Kippur debacle By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by