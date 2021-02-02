Two thirds of UK ultra-Orthodox Jews caught COVID-19, study finds

Approximately two thirds of the ultra-Orthodox (haredi) community in London had been sick with COVID-19 at some point throughout 2020, according to a new UK government-funded study, the Jewish News reported.
The study was conducted by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and was done at the request of the Jewish community leaders in May, according to the News.
The findings saw a 64% infection rate.
The findings seem shocking, but according to one of the lead researchers, this is unsurprising, and is expected of a tight-knit religious group, according to the Jewish News.
The UK Jewish community has suffered heavily from the coronavirus, with figures at the end of 2020 nearing an all-time high, based on figures calculated by the British Board of Deputies.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}