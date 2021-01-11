UAE reunites two more Jewish Yemeni families split for decades

The first family of 15 members was reunited in Abu Dhabi after Emirati officials helped family members from Yemen and London travel to the city.

Yitzhak Fayez, 35, told WAM that he had not seen his grandparents and uncle since he was a child, when he moved to the UK from Yemen. He and 11 family members from London, including five great grandchildren, met with Fayez's grandparents and uncle from Yemen.

"They are today meeting their great grandchildren for the first time," said Fayez. "Today, the UAE made my family's dream come true after we had lost hope on getting reunited, after 21 years of separation."

"The saying goes: those that give water to the thirsty, will live in prosperity for the rest of their lives," added Fayez. "This is what the UAE has done for us. The people of peace, of bliss, of love."

Fayez's mother, Losa, said that the reunion had put an end to 21 years of suffering. "I'm living a dream, not quite sure if it's a dream or reality," said Losa.

"Only Almighty God is able to reward the UAE for this deed. What they have done for us is unparalleled by any means. Humans aren't capable to return this favor," said Yousif Habeeb, a family member.

The second family, the Salem family, was reunited after 15 years apart. Haron Salem, his wife and two children flew from Yemen to visit their relative who lives in Abu Dhabi.

"Words cannot express how grateful we are to the UAE. We are very happy being here reunited with our family member. The UAE is truly the homeland of love, tolerance and peace," said Salem.

Rabbi Elie Abadie, the senior rabbi of the Jewish community in the UAE, thanked the government for reuniting the Jewish families, in a video on Twitter, adding in a separate tweet that he was honored to have taken part in uniting the families.

In August, the UAE facilitated travel for a Yemani Jewish family with family members living in London and in Yemen to reunite in the UAE after being separated for 15 years.

While most of Yemen’s Jews were airlifted out of the country shortly after Israel’s establishment, a couple hundred stayed behind and have slowly trickled out of the country since.

Yemen's Information Minister Muammar al-Iryani said in 2017 that the state of the remaining Jews in the country was "unknown."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

The United Arab Emirates helped reunited two Jewish Yemeni families with their relatives they had not seen for decades on Sunday, just a few months after it helped reunite another Jewish Yemeni family, according to the Emirati WAN news.