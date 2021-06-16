The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Ukraine to hold state event for 80th anniversary of Babyn Yar Massacre

Babyn Yar in Ukraine is Europe's largest mass grave; an estimated 100,000 people were killed and left to die there by the Nazis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2021 17:36
KYIV 2020: Babyn Yar today (photo credit: VALERIY MILOSERDOV / BYHMC)
KYIV 2020: Babyn Yar today
(photo credit: VALERIY MILOSERDOV / BYHMC)
Ukraine will be holding an official state event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Babyn War massacre, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced in a joint press briefing with the Head of the Office of the President on Tuesday.
On the 29th and 30th of September 1942, 33,771 Jewish people were shot and killed by the Nazis at Babyn Yar. Throughout the remainder of the Holocaust and the Nazi occupation of Kyiv, tens of thousands of Ukrainians, Roma, and mentally ill people were murdered at the same location.
Babyn Yar is Europe's largest mass grave; an estimated 100,000 people were shot and left to die there by the Nazis. 
Global and Jewish leaders, Holocaust survivors and Ukrainian Righteous Among the Nations, as well as Holocaust researchers and educators, will participate in the event which will will take place on October 6th, 2021.
The Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Centre also announced earlier this year that they are developing a museum complex which will encompass dozens buildings, one of them a symbolic synagogue which has already been completed.
Two additional memorial structures will be unveiled by the Memorial Center ahead of the October 6th state commemorations.
The first, the "Crystal Wall of Crying," will be one of the biggest art installations constructed in Europe throughout the last decade. Once complete, it will be 40 meters long and 3 meters high. A total of 75 quartz crystals will be used, and the memorial will accommodate 25 people. The installation was designed by conceptual and performance artist Marina Abramović.
The Crystal Wall of Crying art installation. (Credit: BABYN YAR HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL CENTER)The Crystal Wall of Crying art installation. (Credit: BABYN YAR HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL CENTER)
The second, "Kurgan of Memory" will be the first museum building on the site and will tell the story of Babyn Yar through 3D modelling. The architecture will take the shape of a kurgan, a type of tumulus or burial mound raised over a final resting ground, significant to the history of Ukraine. For the 80th anniversary event visitors will be encouraged to ceremonially leave a visiting stone on top of the roof of the pavilion.
The Kurgan of Memory installation. (Credit: BABYN YAR HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL CENTER)The Kurgan of Memory installation. (Credit: BABYN YAR HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL CENTER)

Commenting on the decision to hold an official state memorial, Natan Sharanksy, human rights activist and chair of the supervisory board of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, said “growing up in post-World War II Ukraine, meant growing up in ignorance. My childhood was spent next to killing fields like Babyn Yar and yet I knew nothing, as the mass murders which the Nazis had perpetrated were deliberately silenced by the Soviet authorities.
"Babyn Yar is the symbol of the Holocaust in Eastern Europe and a past which has been forgotten for too long. The 80th anniversary of this dreadful massacre is the ideal opportunity to right an historic wrong, for the sake of Ukraine, the Jewish People and indeed the world. It is a chance to tell the stories of those who were murdered, to honor their memories and to learn the lessons of this terrible tragedy.”


Tags Holocaust ukraine Holocaust Memorial Museum Jewish history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Bennett family’s grace trumps its rivals’ gracelessness

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by