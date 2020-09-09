The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

What is COVID-19 doing to the Jewish community?

A Q and A with Marina Yudborovsky, head of Genesis Philanthropy Group

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 15:13
Marina Yudborovsky, CEO of Genesis Philanthropy Group (photo credit: GENESIS PHILANTHROPY GROUP)
Marina Yudborovsky, CEO of Genesis Philanthropy Group
(photo credit: GENESIS PHILANTHROPY GROUP)
Marina Yudborovsky, CEO of Genesis Philanthropy Group, was a participant in the Kyiv Jewish Forum, co-organized by the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine and the Jerusalem Post Group. She participated in a panel discussion on Jewish leadership in the fight against COVID-19. She was interviewed by the Post regarding how COVID-19 has affected the Jewish community. 

How has COVID-19 damaged the structure and organization of Jewish communal organizations?

The pandemic has not spared a single area of life or segment of the economy.  The Jewish non-profit sector is no exception.  Of course, we are seeing organizations who are struggling financially, with reduced or eliminated revenue streams, and severely curtailed fundraising efforts, as well as significant layoffs across the sector. Beyond economic implications, community as a concept, as a place and source for communication between people, has suffered due to quarantine restrictions all over the world.  These are all difficult challenges, but we are also seeing incredible creativity, innovation, and perseverance.  The communal landscape will, of course, be changed by the pandemic, and while many of the effects are deleterious, some are and will be positive and strengthen us in the long run.

Specifically, how has the global pandemic affected the activities of Genesis Philanthropy Group?

Throughout GPG’s 13 years, our work has been dedicated to strengthening Jewish identity among Russian-speaking Jews worldwide, supporting pillar Jewish organizations in several focus countries, and strengthening the relationships between Jews in Israel and the Diaspora. So, the kinds of social services and humanitarian aid that may have been affected during the pandemic have always been outside our mandate.

However, once it became clear that COVID-19 had become a global pandemic, with far-reaching implications economically and communally, we knew that we could not continue with business as usual.  We made several strategic decisions at that point that have become the backbone of our approach during these challenging times. 

First, we were going to work with our existing partners hand-in-hand to determine the best steps forward for each individual organization and program. It was clear that one-size-fits-all solutions were not going to be effective during this crisis. We have been gratified to see many of our partners pivot successfully to continue to provide a connection for their constituency and are determined to help in these efforts.

Second, we started looking at COVID-19-related emergency assistance grants. Since social services are not a customary field for us, we had to think thoroughly about the criteria of our aid and how we could leverage the expertise we do have to have the most positive impact.  We have chosen to focus primarily on geographies that do not have a robust and historically rooted philanthropic infrastructure, as they were being most hard-hit – such as the FSU and in the local small European Jewish communities. We focused on partnering with large organizations that had significant reach and infrastructure, wherever possible, and directed our resources primarily towards urgent humanitarian needs that arose specifically as a result of the pandemic. 

In addition, we have also directed some emergency assistance grants to institutions serving critical roles in communities to help ensure that, once the crisis is over, these infrastructure organizations do not need to be rebuilt from scratch. In our aid, we have prioritized efficiency, seeking to help those with a clear plan and a willingness to restructure to adapt to these new circumstances and weather the storm. 

After COVID-19, will the Jewish world return to the way it was beforeand, or will some things change permanently?

I am certainly looking forward to the return of many aspects of Jewish communal life after the pandemic, but our community has also undoubtedly changed in a number of permanent ways. We are seeing tremendous value and success in some virtual programs. They have been able to expand their audience beyond their local geography and leverage speakers or teachers around the world. We will be benefiting from these kinds of programmatic innovations for years to come. I believe that we will also see more consolidation. For the world of Jewish philanthropy, in particular, it is a time to realize that the past abundance of resources and egos alike, when several different and even competing operators could work in the same space and the same geographical area, might not ever return. Now is a time for unity, for compromises, for setting organizational egos aside, for pooling resources and sharing the work.

Has COVID-19 affected the Jewish world in any positive way, and if so, how?

As I have said, we are seeing very positive things in some areas. More broadly, social distancing and forced isolation presented the Jewish world with a terrifying real-life perspective on a possible future – if the current tendencies of polarization and division within the Diaspora and between the Diaspora and Israel are not reversed, and our communities drift apart. This realization that our communal prosperity and our peoplehood are very fragile is generating new thinking and creating an appetite for dialogue in a search for a new Jewish consensus. We see this in the enthusiastic response to Our Common Destiny – Genesis Philanthropy Group’s joint initiative with the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora under the patronage of the President of Israel. These are challenging and uncertain times, but Jewish communities around the world have already shown an encouraging level of resilience. While many challenges still lie ahead, we will come out of this, and my hope is that we will have learned a lot and become stronger and more unified.  


Tags philanthropy Genesis Israel Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Now is the perfect time to legalize civil marriage in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020
5 Cabinet to lock down 30 ‘red’ cities as virus spikes
Inspectors conduct coronavirus tests at a checkpoint in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by