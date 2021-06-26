The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

What Jewish progressives can learn from NYC’s Democrat primaries- opinion

Progressive candidates are leading the heavily contested races for Manhattan and Brooklyn borough presidents.

By MIK MOORE  
JUNE 26, 2021 04:21
NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, asked about improving secular education at yeshivas, said "we shouldn’t interfere with their religious and parental choice as long as the outcomes are good.” (photo credit: YANG FOR NEW YORK)
NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, asked about improving secular education at yeshivas, said "we shouldn’t interfere with their religious and parental choice as long as the outcomes are good.”
(photo credit: YANG FOR NEW YORK)
(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — After several years of big wins for insurgent progressive Democrats in New York City — including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — this week’s municipal primary was regarded by some as a test of their strength, especially when a surge in shootings and homicides has provided fodder for attacks on progressive criminal justice policies by Republicans and “law-and-order” Democrats.
New York is basically a one-party town, so the primary provides a window into some of the internal debates among Democrats here and nationwide.
So when Eric Adams, a former police captain and current Brooklyn Borough president, emerged as the front-runner for mayor following Tuesday’s first-ever ranked-choice voting ballot, a narrative emerged that the left, feeling energized after last year’s George Floyd protests, had seen a reversal of fortune.
Let’s take a look at the reality, in five takeaways:
The left is not dead.
Reports of the electoral irrelevance of the left in New York were greatly exaggerated. Yes, it’s true that the two candidates embraced by most of the left in the mayor’s race fizzled out (City Comptroller Scott Stringer and nonprofit executive Dianne Morales), but progressives rallied around civil rights attorney Maya Wiley. She finished second and has an outside chance of beating Adams when all the results are tallied.
In many other races, progressive candidates won or currently lead. The two other citywide offices, public advocate and comptroller, will be filled by, respectively, Jumaane Williams and, if his lead holds through several rounds of instant runoff voting, Brooklyn City Council member Brad Lander, a veteran of progressive Jewish politics.
Progressive candidates are leading the heavily contested races for Manhattan and Brooklyn borough presidents. Alvin Bragg, one of four progressive candidates running for Manhattan district attorney, overcame a huge financial disadvantage to defeat Tali Farhadian Weinstein, an Iran-born Jewish prosecutor who ran as the centrist, establishment candidate. Approximately half the new City Council will be made up of progressive-to-liberal members, with a number of true AOC-style superstars joining the council.
Meanwhile, a few hundred miles away, a Democratic Socialist beat a centrist Democrat in the Buffalo, New York, mayoral primary. All in all, progressive organizations and unions in the Working Families Party and Democratic Socialists of America orbit are feeling pretty good after Tuesday’s voting.
The Democratic machines aren’t dead either.
With Republicans largely irrelevant in a city that registers overwhelmingly Democratic, the big fights are between independent progressive Democrats and machine-driven, real estate-/Wall Street-/NYPD-aligned Democrats.
On balance, independent progressive Democrats continue to get stronger but still have a way to go. The Adams campaign shows that Democratic machines can still deliver, particularly when they are working closely with powerful monied interests. Beyond the mayoral race, Democratic machine candidates — often backed by millions in outside expenditures — won handily over several widely endorsed independent challengers.
Assuming things don’t change after all the votes are tallied and both Adams and Lander win, the race for City Council speaker will be particularly critical. If progressives can elect one of their own, it means that Adams would have to contend with a progressive public advocate, comptroller and speaker, a somewhat progressive Democratic legislative majority in the state capital and, potentially, a governor not named Cuomo in a couple of years.
Yet the Democratic machines are traditionally major players in the race for speaker, as they pressure the members of their borough delegations to vote as a bloc. Powerful committee chairmanships are often traded for support.
In the year ahead, the big intra-Democratic fights to watch in New York will be for City Council speaker and governor.
The Times … and the times.
The New York Times may have been the single most influential player in this year’s primary (yes, even more than Ocasio-Cortez, whose endorsement was coveted by progressives). Without the Times endorsement, Bragg, Lander and mayoral contender Kathryn Garcia would have struggled to do as well as they did.
Public safety is a big issue for voters. But this primary showed that it isn’t the only issue, and it’s clear that anti-carceral candidates can still do very well in this environment. That said, without some improvements to public safety, it will likely not stay that way for long.
The Jewish vote still matters.
Jewish voters were a key part of several successful coalitions. Adams — like Andrew Yang, the former front-runner who conceded defeat on primary day, worked hard to build support from Orthodox Jews and outer borough Jewish homeowners. Lander and Bragg were buoyed by more liberal Jewish voters in Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn.
The Jewish Vote, a progressive group affiliated with Jews for Racial and Economic Justice and the Working Families Party (and on whose steering committee I serve), endorsed and campaigned for dozens of progressive candidates, helping to elect rising stars to the City Council like Sandy Nurse, Shahana Hanif and Tiffany Caban.
Lincoln Restler, a Jewish candidate leading his race for City Council, is, like Lander, poised to be an important standard-bearer for progressive Jewish New Yorkers while maintaining strong relationships with Hasidic communities.
Despite dire predictions that more aggressive critiques of Israeli policy and the occupation by progressive Democrats would undermine support from moderate or even conservative Jewish voters, Restler and Lander’s diverse coalitions are a useful reminder that alignment around Israel is rarely the most important factor to Jewish voters.
Ranked-choice voting was a mixed bag for voters.
This year saw the first citywide election to use ranked-choice voting, which allowed voters to rank, in order of preference, up to five candidates for each office (except for district attorney, which is technically a county office and thus governed by state election law).
It’s too early to assess its impact. My guess is candidates and voters will get used to it and come to appreciate it in time. We saw a small number of races where candidates cross-endorsed rivals and even campaigned together. That said, despite my overall excitement about ranked-choice voting, I think it can discourage consolidation around a single candidate. Having progressive voters divided among three candidates probably hurt all three because none of them could get the attention they needed.
It was also very difficult to get voters to care about second-choice endorsements, and almost no one had the energy or inclination to actively campaign for two or more candidates for the same office.
Finally, while in theory voters will rank ideologically similar candidates, in reality second and third choices are much more unpredictable. We’ll know a lot more when all the votes are counted in a few weeks.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags Elections mayor Democrats new york city Left-wing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stay out of the US-China struggle - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett, Biden must work together to prevent gov't collapse - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister Bennett: A new beginning for Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

An ‘apartheid’ conference at the Knesset? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by