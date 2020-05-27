The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care

Our concern and love for every Jew, wherever they may be, is an unconditional love independent of anything else.

By OMER YANKELEVICH  
MAY 27, 2020 22:50
ISRAEL IS working in solidarity with Jewish communities around the world. (photo credit: REUTERS)
ISRAEL IS working in solidarity with Jewish communities around the world.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
‘All of Israel is responsible for one another” is not just an empty slogan; it is a basic Jewish value that expresses the very essence of Jewish solidarity around the world. It relates to each and every Jewish person, in any given place and time, as family, creating together a mutually experienced global Jewish solidarity.
The coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a difficult chapter in our history, but more importantly, it is a challenge. It is a moment of truth, vigorously testing the Jewish world’s solidarity. We are all in the same boat, weathering the storm together and in need of aid and assistance. Truly now our solidarity is facing an important test.
The State of Israel is not just the country with largest population of Jews in the world today, but also the physical and spiritual center of the Jewish people. This fact is not an unimportant detail, but carries with it enormous weight and great responsibility, placing on us an obligation to continue the struggle for the Jewish people’s survival and future, both physical and spiritual.
This is not a privilege, but a commitment that underpins our existence. Our concern and love for every Jew, wherever they may be, is an unconditional love independent of anything else – money, political support, or even a commitment to immigrate to Israel.
On a personal note, I have always felt a strong link to our commitment to the Jewish Diaspora. It began when I was still a child, when my parents took the step of working as emissaries to the Jewish communities of what was then the Soviet Union. During this period we met Jews, many of whom were outwardly different from us but were in fact very similar in so many ways.
These encounters instilled in me, even then, a personal commitment to become acquainted with and to cherish the Jewish world outside of Israel; a commitment that I was able at various stages of my life to step up to and to which now I have the opportunity to serve through my appointment as minister of Diaspora affairs.
I begin my tenure with a wish to listen and with a sense of humility. While the State of Israel may have the largest Jewish community in the world, it still recognizes that it has much to learn from the Jewish Diaspora, including its sense of community, the struggle to preserve Jewish identity – often in an unsupportive environment – and above all, the sentiment that every Jew is family.
It is very important for me to strengthen and sharpen our message, both here in Israel and worldwide, that we are all one family, and that we have far more in common than that which divides us. And like many families, even when we argue or have a difference of opinion, we must conduct ourselves as brothers and sisters and not as rivals.
Currently I, together with my team, am working in full cooperation with other bodies to create a program of worldwide solidarity that will serve to strengthen the sense of mutual Jewish cohesion, a step on the way to our goal of creating an active, strong and significant world Jewish solidarity. The campaign’s primary aim is to convey the message: “We care!”
The timing of the start of my tenure as minister of Diaspora affairs is a perfect opportunity to realize this solidarity. Many Jewish communities around the world have experienced illness and terrible loss due to the coronavirus that has affected the wider society, including community leaders and rabbis among the many unfortunate victims, alongside the financial – and even existential – crisis, in the fullest and harshest meaning of the word.
In this difficult hour, my heart goes out to those families who have lost loved ones, and to the Jewish communities that continue to struggle heroically with this crisis.
Both the Israeli government and the State of Israel share that pain on a personal, family and community level together and alongside world Jewry. While here in Israel we are also experiencing a difficult period and a tough economic situation, this is an opportunity for us to prove our unconditional love. Precisely now our commitment to stand alongside our brothers and sisters is greater than ever – not just in times of shared joy, but even more so in times of crisis. We are also preparing an active assistance program to help communities and institutions.
We will stand together in this crisis, and with the help of God, we will emerge from it strengthened and united.
The writer is Israel’s minister of Diaspora affairs.


Tags Judaism diaspora jews diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El As post-Soviet immigration turns 30, what conclusions can be drawn? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by