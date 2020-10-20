The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
World Zionist Congress opens this evening

Seven hundred twenty delegates and observers from over 30 countries will participate in the three-day virtual conference.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
OCTOBER 20, 2020 12:50
World Zionist Congress 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
World Zionist Congress 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
This evening, the World Zionist Organization will open its 38th World Zionist Congress (WZC) in a unique online format from Jerusalem. Seven hundred twenty delegates and observers from over 30 countries will participate in the three-day virtual conference. Sessions will take place in the afternoons, synchronized with time zones in Israel, North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, and South Africa. Prominent Israeli leaders, including President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, and former President of Israel’s Supreme Court, Miriam Naor, will address the delegates during the conference. 
The World Zionist Congress will be broadcast on the Congress web page and the World Zionist Organization’s Facebook page.  
This evening the Congress broadcast will begin at 16:40 Israel time with the screening of a film, ‘From Congress to Congress,’ followed by a memorial prayer in memory of Jewish victims of coronavirus worldwide, led by IDF Chief Cantor Shai Abramson, at 17:40. At 19:00, renowned French intellectual, Bernard-Henri Levy, will address the conference.
During the Congress, whose theme is ‘Mutual Responsibility and Aliyah to Israel,’ elections will take place for the leadership positions of the National Institutions – the World Zionist Organization, Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel (Jewish National Fund-JNF), and Keren Hayesod. Current issues on the world Jewish agenda will be deliberated, including the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Jewish communities worldwide; preparation for a wave of immigration to Israel as a result of this worldwide crisis; battling growing antisemitism, settlement development in Israel, and more.


