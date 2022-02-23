A UN Environment Program report found that forest fires are due to increase in frequency by 14% within the next eight years – with a total 50% rise by the end of the century.

According to the researchers, wildfire frequency will rise due to the effects of climate change. Fires become more frequent and severe due to lack of rains and rising droughts, declining humidity, recurrence of heatwaves and seasonal winds. Simultaneously, major fires are exacerbating global warming, destroying sensitive and high-carbon ecosystems.

UN researchers also point out that fires disproportionately affect the world's poorest regions, preventing them from progressing towards the UN's sustainable development goals. Requires an understanding of fire behavior, developing an adaptive and effective interface requires a combination of scientific knowledge and policy, appropriate regulation and incentives for appropriate management of open spaces.

The authors propose to governments around the world to adopt a new "two-thirds-third" preparedness formula according to which, two-thirds of the resources would be invested in planning, prevention, readiness, and restoration of forests and ecosystems – whereas only one-third of the resources would go towards fighting fires.

Firefighters try to put out the Carmel forest fire near Haifa in December 2010 (credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)

"We are basically telling governments around the world that they are putting money in the wrong place. There is no doubt that firefighters fighting on the front lines of fire should be provided with the best means to succeed in their mission. ", Said Prof. Leah Wittenberg, head of the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at the University of Haifa and Israeli society.

"One of the team's important recommendations, which is certainly true for Israel as well, is aimed at a significant change in resource allocation and improved readiness to deal with fire prevention," said Wittenberg. "The reality is that wherever there are trees, fires are expected.”

In order to prevent extreme fires, the study’s authors further call for data integration and monitoring, along with the utilization of local expertise and an increase in local and international collaboration – which they believe can be reached through a combination of scientific knowledge and policy, appropriate regulation and incentives for appropriate management of open spaces.

The UN report will be presented at the UN General Assembly conference on environmental issues in Nairobi at the end of the month.