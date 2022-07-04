The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Israeli, EU lawmakers discuss ways to fight climate crisis, food shortage

The workshop was held with around 80 policymakers and included experts in agriculture and the environment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2022 14:44
EUROPEAN UNION flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels. (photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
EUROPEAN UNION flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels.
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

Israeli and European Union lawmakers met last week to discuss strategies for combatting climate change and a global food shortage. 

The two parties did this online as part of the ‘Farm to Fork’ Strategy (F2F), an EU-funded workshop series. The EU puts that strategy to place in order to tackle sustainability and environmental issues across the entire food chain as part of its "Green Deal."

According to F2F, the disruption of global food supply chains worldwide has been caused by a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia war and extreme weather conditions that have been caused by climate change. Issues that derive from this include food insecurity and health threats from hunger to obesity.

The workshop was held with around 80 policymakers and included experts in agriculture and the environment.

Agriculture Ministry statements

Sandra Gallina, Director-General of the DG Sante for the European Commission, stated at the F2F EU-Israeli workshop that the current health pandemic brought "the need to be more resilient and robust and have food systems that work in all circumstances and provide food for all citizens," and stressed that the F2F Strategy has to go global.

Vertical Field’s Urban Crops offers an ideal alternative to traditional agriculture. (credit: VERTICAL FIELD)Vertical Field’s Urban Crops offers an ideal alternative to traditional agriculture. (credit: VERTICAL FIELD)

"Israel's vision for its agricultural sector is to maximize production and contribute to rural and economic development while protecting land and water resources, reducing pollution and waste and contributing to biodiversity and landscape conservation," said Dr. Michal Levy, chief scientist and Senior Deputy Director-General at the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry.

"Israel's current policies aim to everyone in every place has sufficient access to high-quality, highly nutritional and affordable food to lead a healthy life."

Levy's colleague, Dr. Yael Kachel, Head of Research, Economy and Strategy Division at the ministry, said that "there’s a lot of focus on short-term politics and not enough time to think about long-term strategies and not enough time to implement them. I think if we can quantify it, it will help to communicate it to policymakers and to mobilize budgets for acting on climate change."

Israel's progress

Israel made progress in areas of food production such as water efficiency and lab-grown proteins. In contrast, the country faces challenges such as the high costs of healthy foods and vegetables, and high rates of food rates.

"Israel's vision for its agricultural sector is to maximize production and contribute to rural and economic development while protecting land and water resources, reducing pollution and waste and contributing to biodiversity and landscape conservation."

Dr. Michal Levy

The large number of elections in the past few years calls Israel's capability into question when tackling the food crisis due to the lack of political stability. However, between the Israeli and EU participants in the workshop, both parties understand that further cooperation is required to tackle these issues.



Tags European Union environment agriculture
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables
5

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by