The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Climate change is biggest threat to earth, international poll finds

A median of 75% across all 19 nationalities that participated in the poll views the climate crisis as a major threat.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 31, 2022 22:34

Updated: AUGUST 31, 2022 22:35
Interrelated crises with reciprocal feedback: Pollution, Climate change and Activity that Impairs Biodiversity (photo credit: studiovin/Shutterstock)
Interrelated crises with reciprocal feedback: Pollution, Climate change and Activity that Impairs Biodiversity
(photo credit: studiovin/Shutterstock)

Climate change is the biggest and most pertinent threat to humanity, citizens from 19 developed countries believe, according to a new Pew Research Center poll released on Wednesday.

The poll asked 24,525 adults from 19 nations in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region what is the biggest threat currently posing on our planet.

A median of 75% across all the nationalities that participated in the poll views the climate crisis as a major threat. In 10 nations, it is viewed as the top threat, with concern reaching an all-time high.

Following global warming, another issue considered an international threat is the spread of disinformation online, with 70% believing it to be a major threat. Other major threats, according to the poll, include cyberattacks, fluctuations in the global economy and the spread of infectious disease such as COVID-19.

Concern over infectious diseases dropped universally over the past year the poll found, with a notable decrease of 10-20% in those who consider pandemics to be a major threat recorded in the US, UK, Sweden, Canada and South Korea.

Thousands of Israeli youth protesting the climate crisis in Tel Aviv, March 19, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Thousands of Israeli youth protesting the climate crisis in Tel Aviv, March 19, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

What about Israel? 

The results of Pew's poll in Israel, however, are drastically different from the rest of the world.

According to the poll, only 47% of Israelis see global warming as a major threat to their country, the second-lowest of any nationality group participating in the poll after Malaysia.

To emphasize the point, Malaysia and Israel are the only two nations in which most of their citizens are not wary of the climate crisis, according to the poll.

Instead, Israeli appear to be more concerned with cyberattacks from other countries and infectious diseases. 

The fear of cyberattacks has risen in Israel dramatically over the past four years. Only 42% of Israelis saw cyber warfare as a true threat in a 2018 Pew poll, compared to 64% in this term. This represents a 26% rise, the highest of any nation in Pew's research.



Tags Israel environment international climate change poll Pew Research Center Cyber
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
2

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
3

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by