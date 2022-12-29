The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Climate change labels on food can change eating habits- study

Participants who selected a sustainable item rated their order as healthier than those who selected an unsustainable item, according to study results. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 01:22
Red meat 370 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Red meat 370
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Climate impact labels on foods such as red meat are an effective way to get people to stop choosing options that have a negative impact on the planet, according to new research. 

Researchers at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and Harvard University found that placing labels on foods sold at fast food restaurants explaining to consumers of the negative impact of the production of such foods on the planet can change consumer buying habits. The findings, published in the peer reviewed JAMA Network Open, were conducted using an online survey using a fictional restaurant to examine consumer food buying choices.

Israeli animal rights activist Yael Gabay at the Bonn Climate Change Conference (credit: Plant Based Treaty) Israeli animal rights activist Yael Gabay at the Bonn Climate Change Conference (credit: Plant Based Treaty)

“Animal-based food production, primarily driven by beef production, is responsible for 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions and is an important modifiable contributor to climate change."

Study authors

Participants in the study were shown a fast food menu and asked to choose one item they would like to order for dinner. Menus were randomly shown to the participants with one of three labels: a quick response code label on all items (control group); green low–climate impact label on chicken, fish or vegetarian items (positive framing); or red high–climate impact label on red meat items (negative framing).

The low–climate impact condition menu said: “This item is environmentally sustainable. It has low greenhouse gas emissions and a low contribution to climate change.”

Meanwhile, the high–climate impact condition menu stated: “This item is not environmentally sustainable. It has high greenhouse gas emissions and a high contribution to climate change.”

Compared with participants in the control group, 23.5% more participants selected a sustainable menu item when menus displayed high–climate impact labels and 9.9% more participants selected a sustainable menu item when menus displayed low–climate impact labels.

Participants who selected a sustainable item rated their order as healthier than those who selected an unsustainable item, according to study results. 

The study authors said: “Animal-based food production, primarily driven by beef production, is responsible for 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions and is an important modifiable contributor to climate change.

“In the United States, meat consumption, red meat consumption in particular, consistently exceeds recommended levels based on national dietary guidelines. Shifting current dietary patterns toward more sustainable diets with lower amounts of red meat consumed could reduce diet-related greenhouse gas emissions by up to 55%.”



Tags health climate change diet
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by