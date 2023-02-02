The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
MK Idit Silman releases updated climate law draft

The version of the bill submitted on Thursday includes amendments required by Silman's fellow coalition members. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 14:39
Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman is seen at the handover ceremony replacing outgoing minister Tamar Zandberg, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Environmental Protection Minister MK Idit Silman (Likud) released a draft of the Climate Law for her colleagues to review on Thursday, according to the Environmental Protection Ministry spokesperson. 

The bill, according to Silman's ministry, is going to follow through on the coalition's commitments to reduce Israel's annual amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Specifically, the plan dictates that the amount of greenhouse emissions released in 2030 will be, at most, 50% of what it was in 2015. 

This contrasts with a previous version of the same bill, which held itself to the standards set by Government Resolution 171, which states that the annual amount of greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 will decrease by at least 27% compared to 2015.

"We are moving forward with our commitment to pass a climate law whose purpose is to outline Israel's path to dealing with the climate crisis and the integration of Israel's economy into a zero-emissions global world," said Silman in a statement. "The law imposes goals, mechanisms and duties on the government for the transition to a zero-emissions economy and the preparation of the economy for the effects of climate change on infrastructure, buildings, agriculture, environment and public health."

MK Idit Silman in the opening of the Knesset summer session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on May 9, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Idit Silman in the opening of the Knesset summer session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on May 9, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

What is in the climate bill?

The bill also ensures Israel is prepared for climate change and climate crises, and establishes a ministerial committee for climate affairs and climate cabinet both headed by the prime minister. It establishes a climate risk assessment procedure for public works and establishes channels for reporting relevant information to the government.

Finally, the bill establishes an independent academic interdisciplinary committee of experts in the fields of health, economics and energy among others, to contribute to the Knesset's ability to make informed decisions about climate change going forward. 



