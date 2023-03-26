Israel could face two extremely severe heat waves this summer due to climate change, with temperatures climbing to as much as 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit), the Defense Ministry and Israel Meteorological Service said Sunday.

The heat waves are currently estimated to be set for some time between June and September and could both peak for around three to four days, though the waves themselves may last for around 10 days.

Both government organizations have expressed concern over the potential health risks this could cause, as well as the risk of fire and a spike in electricity usage.

How bad will the heat waves be?

Regarding electricity, it is likely that its usage will spike by around 10% during the heat wave as Israelis use air conditioners to cope with the heat.

Likewise, the high temperatures mean that there will be a higher chance of fires breaking out.

FLAMES AND SMOKE shoot out of the area near Ramat Raziel (illustrative). (credit: Margot Dudkevitch)

There will also be a notable risk to human life, as well. According to the Defense Ministry and Meteorological Service, there will be a 10%-15% rise in hospitalizations due to heart conditions, and overall, general mortality rates will rise 8.5% above average.

The heat waves will also be widespread throughout Israel, though the Jordan Valley and the Arava will likely get the worst of it while mountainous areas will have less severe conditions to just around 42 degrees Celsius and the Negev and North will see temperatures of around 44 degrees Celsius.

The coastal areas will see just 35 degrees Celsius but will be accompanied by 50% humidity.

How bad are heat waves?

Heat waves are an ever-worsening problem worldwide as climate change causes global temperatures to rise.

In other countries, heat waves have caused severe damage to public infrastructure as well as several deaths.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Israel was in Tirat Zvi in the Beit She'an Valley during a heat wave in 1942, where the temperature climbed to as much as 54 degrees Celsius.