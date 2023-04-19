The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Israel, Azerbaijan to collaborate on climate change

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who was in the country on a diplomatic visit.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 22:44

Updated: APRIL 19, 2023 22:55
Azerbaijan & Israel Cooperation (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Azerbaijan & Israel Cooperation
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Israel and Azerbaijan signed a cooperation agreement on environmental protection, Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed.

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who was in the country on a diplomatic visit.

The agreement focuses on several areas of collaboration, including issues of air quality management, environmental aspects of water management, waste management, climate change mitigation and adaption measures, prevention of land degradation and promotion of environmental technologies, the Foreign Ministry told The Jerusalem Post.

Foreign Affairs Minister Eli Cohen seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Foreign Affairs Minister Eli Cohen seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"We signed a series of agreements between us and Azerbaijan that will significantly increase the economic potential between the countries," Cohen said.

What else did Cohen do on his Azerbaijan visit?

This was Cohen's first visit to Azerbaijan. He said he discussed strategic regional challenges the countries share with his counterparts in the country, including regional security and the fight against terrorism.

Azerbaijan opened an embassy in Israel earlier this spring.



Tags Israel Azerbaijan eli cohen climate change
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by