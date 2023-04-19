Israel, Azerbaijan to collaborate on climate change

Israel and Azerbaijan signed a cooperation agreement on environmental protection, Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed.

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who was in the country on a diplomatic visit.

The agreement focuses on several areas of collaboration, including issues of air quality management, environmental aspects of water management, waste management, climate change mitigation and adaption measures, prevention of land degradation and promotion of environmental technologies, the Foreign Ministry told The Jerusalem Post.

Foreign Affairs Minister Eli Cohen seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"We signed a series of agreements between us and Azerbaijan that will significantly increase the economic potential between the countries," Cohen said.

What else did Cohen do on his Azerbaijan visit?

This was Cohen's first visit to Azerbaijan. He said he discussed strategic regional challenges the countries share with his counterparts in the country, including regional security and the fight against terrorism.

Azerbaijan opened an embassy in Israel earlier this spring.