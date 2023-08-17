The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
New snake species discovered, named after Indiana Jones star

Harrison Ford, known for his role as Indiana Jones and his "Why did it have to be snakes?" catchphrase, now has a new species of serpent named after him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 00:05

Updated: AUGUST 17, 2023 00:06
Cast member Harrison Ford attends the U.S. Premiere of Lucasfilm's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 14, 2023. (photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)
Cast member Harrison Ford attends the U.S. Premiere of Lucasfilm's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 14, 2023.
(photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)

A new species of snake was discovered in Peru, and has been named after Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford, according to media reports from August 16.  

The new species, which has been named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, has delighted fans as the character played by Ford has a notorious dislike of snakes. 

While the character may not have been the biggest fan of snakes, Ford was honored with the dedication because of his environmental efforts and described the experience as “humbling,” according to Sky News.

"The snake's got eyes you can drown in, and he spends most of the day sunning himself by a pool of dirty water - we probably would've been friends in the early '60s," the actor is quoted as saying. 

"In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling."

Pseudorabdion longiceps, Dwarf Reed Snake (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Pseudorabdion longiceps, Dwarf Reed Snake (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"It's a reminder that there's still so much to learn about our wild world - and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere."

"On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion."

"We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life."

About the new snake species

The new species was discovered by researchers from Peru and the United States. 

The serpent had been discovered in Peru’s Otishi National Park, measuring in at just 16 inches fully grown with a slender build.

The slender snakes’ diet consists of mostly lizards and frogs, and is completely harmless to humans.

"Discovering a new species, naming it, and introducing it to the world is a beautiful and necessary activity,” said Biologist Edgar Lehr to Sky. "With the name, we want to honour Harrison Ford as an actor and conservationist, and we hope to create awareness that there are remote areas in the world left where we do not know (certain) species."

"Only species that are known can be protected."



