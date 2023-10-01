The benefits of a rocky shore

Usually, when we arrive at the beach on a hot summer’s day, we don’t welcome a rocky shoreline as it is full of dangers from sharp pieces of rock which make us fearful of potential injury to the bottom of our feet.

On any view, rocky shores are not fit for a family day out, although they are enjoyed by many sea creatures, and fishermen.

Along the shore, where the waves break, life is tough. Not many creatures can withstand the force of the waves as they break every few seconds. However, rocky shores are known for their small rockpools which come in all shapes and sizes.

Here, the conditions are perfect for interesting sea creatures to flourish. Among these pools, we can spot crabs, lobsters, sea urchins, and a wide variety of smaller fish that use them as a sanctuary to take cover from the hungry mouths that await them in the open waters. Fish swimming in rock pools. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Teeming with life

Usually, the rockpools are shallow, which prevents larger sea creatures and fish from invading. Octopus and squid are frequently seen there, but are not easily spotted since they are masters of camouflage.

Some winged predators, use the rocks as their hunting ground. If you stand far enough away, you can watch these birds swoop down to catch their prey from the rockpools. Typical predators are birds like tern, kingfishers, and egrets. Fishermen can also often be found by the rockpools.

The benefits of rocky seashores, which are abundant in the northern part of Israel, go way beyond a pleasant swim at the beach.