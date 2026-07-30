A heat wave is expected to reach Israel beginning on Friday, peaking on Saturday and Sunday. It will be accompanied by dry conditions and strong winds in northern Israel, raising the risk of wildfires.

The hottest area is expected to be around the Sea of Galilee and the northern valleys, where temperatures could climb to as high as 47C on Sunday. Israel Meteorological Service Director Dr. Amir Givati stated that if this occurs, it would break the regional temperature record set about 30 years ago, when 46.8C was recorded at Beit Tsaida on August 9, 1998.

On Thursday, temperatures will rise slightly, and conditions will be hotter than usual, with heat wave conditions in the hills and inland areas, while the Coastal Plain will remain hot and humid. Heavy to extreme heat is expected across most of the country.

Extreme heat is forecast for the southern Golan Heights and its slopes, the northern valleys, the Lower Galilee, the Kinneret Valley, the Dead Sea coast, the Jordan Valley, the Arava, the Judean Desert, and the eastern Negev.

Heavy heat is expected in the northern Golan Heights, the western Galilee, the Carmel region, Ramat Menashe, the Coastal Plain, the Shephelah, the central hills, the northern Negev, and the Negev Highlands.

Israelis hike at Nahal Hava in the Negev, southern Israel, January 30, 2026. (credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)

Extreme heat, hotter than usual with clear skies

On Friday, skies will remain mostly clear. It will continue to be hotter than usual, with heat wave conditions in the hills and inland areas and hot, humid weather along the Coastal Plain. Heavy to extreme heat will persist across most of the country.

On Saturday, temperatures will remain hotter than usual, with heat wave conditions in the hills and inland areas, while humid conditions continue along the Coastal Plain. The heat will intensify further, with heavy to extreme conditions expected nationwide.

On Sunday, the weather will remain hotter than usual, with heat wave conditions in the hills and inland areas, and continued humidity along the Coastal Plain. Heavy to extreme heat will continue throughout the country.