The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Climate Change

Israeli COP26 delegation may cause over 40KG of CO2 emissions daily

While some world leaders arrived at the climate conference in electric cars, there is no indication that Bennett was one of those who chose to travel in this method.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 16:29
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett boards his flight to Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), October 31, 2021 (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett boards his flight to Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), October 31, 2021
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Israel's 120 person delegation to Glasgow's UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is not staying in the city where the event is being held, but rather in Edinburgh, over 50 miles away.
While the majority of the delegation will make the 50+ mile commute in private buses in each direction, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and a few select advisors will be traveling by car instead.
Ahead of the conference, the Scottish government urged foreign delegations to use rail transport, as it is cleaner and more efficient than road travel.
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average non-electric car produces 404 grams of CO2 per mile, meaning that each time the Israeli prime minister arrives at, and leaves, the Glasgow conference for Edinburgh, his vehicle will emit an estimated 20KG of CO2.
In contrast, a full bus will produce roughly 3KG of CO2 emissions for a journey of the same distance.
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden perform in a traditional Scottish pipe band, as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH) Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden perform in a traditional Scottish pipe band, as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH)
While some world leaders, according to Reuters, arrived at the conference in electric cars in order to present a more environmentally friendly image to the world, there is no indication that Bennett was one of those who chose to travel in this method.
Israel's delegation will not be the only one burning up fuel in order to discuss the urgent issue of non-renewable energy. Of the 25,000 delegates attending the conference, at least 5,000 will be staying in Edinburgh.
However, road travel may be the least of the climate-concerned citizen's problems. With leaders from over 100 countries attending the conference, the carbon footprint will be undeniably large.
A Financial Times article found that in the past three UN climate conferences, long-distance travel accounted for 85% of the conferences' total emissions.
Local transport, such as the journeys being made from Edinburgh to Glasgow, accounted on average, for 616 tonnes of CO2 during COP23, COP24, and COP25, and the trend is likely to continue with COP26.
Of the seven airports being used by various diplomats and business executives arriving in the UK, two cater exclusively to private jets, raising questions from, and eyebrows of, climate activists. Private jets have been found to be responsible for 50% of aviation emissions worldwide. Among leaders entering the country on private jets is US President Joe Biden on Air Force One. 
While Bennett's Wings of Zion prime ministerial plane stayed grounded Israel, he instead chose to lease an El-Al plane exclusively for his delegation. The Boeing 737-900 which was used can seat up to 188 people. 
In total, 400 private jets will be flying into the UK for COP26, some belonging to politicians but most belonging to business executives. They will emit a total of 13,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere.
Britain's Boris Johnson also made the trip to Glasgow via private jet, despite the heavy criticism he faced for traveling by private jet to Cornwall for the G7 Summit earlier this year, even though it would have been possible to undertake the journey in an electric car, without even needing to stop and recharge.
Commenting on the use of private jets by COP26 attendees, Matt Finch of the UK's Transport and Environment campaign group said: "The average private jet emits two tons of CO2 for every hour in flight. It can’t be stressed enough how bad private jets are for the environment, it is the worst way to travel by miles. Our research has found that most journeys could easily be completed on scheduled flights."
Breaking down the exact consequences of private flights, he explained that "the total carbon footprint of an ordinary citizen – including everywhere they travel and everything they consume – is around eight tonnes a year.
“So an executive or politician taking one long haul private flight will burn more CO2 than several normal people do in a year.”
After flights, the second largest cause of carbon emissions for COP26 will be accommodation, as it usually accounts for roughly half the domestic total. Old buildings in the UK have low ratings for energy efficiency, and it is not amiss to assume that more than a few delegates from around the globe will be staying in these buildings, and the conference itself will be held in several such venues. While the UK has pledged to use alternative green methods for heating instead of diesel generators, the emission total will still be significant.
Climate activists have commented on the perceived hypocrisy of world leaders, protesting outside airports and the conference venue in order to highlight the double standards.
Daniel Willis, climate campaigner at Global Justice Now, said: “Boris Johnson claims to be a climate leader, but he only seems interested in a COP26 that protects the interests of the wealthiest. It's shameless pandering to the rich and will only lead to an exclusive, one-sided COP."


Tags Naftali Bennett climate climate change COP26
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is changing its views on climate, but promises and words are not enough

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The changing status of Israel’s Arab population - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Nimrod Goren

Multilateralism is the key to peace - opinion

 By NIMROD GOREN
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
2

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
3

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)
4

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
5

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by