The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Mikimaya: Vegan food so good you'll want to give up meat - review

The restaurant is named for Miki and Maya, the two women who own and run it, and who are partners in business and life.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2022 20:49
Mikimaya (photo credit: Moran Kenan)
Mikimaya
(photo credit: Moran Kenan)

If all vegan food were as good as that dished up at Mikimaya, I’d happily give up meat forever. However, it takes a special talent, plus time and know-how to turn vegetables into food this good.

My vegan son discovered Mikimaya, named for the two women who own and run it. He escorted me on my visit, which my usual companion, a committed omnivore, was perfectly happy about.

This small restaurant is situated on moshav Tsur Moshe, about 20 km. north of Netanya, with indoor and outdoor seating. Although vegan, the place has Kashrut certification from the Rabbanut Azorit of Lev Hasharon and biblical quotes adorn the walls.

In Genesis (1:29-31), Adam and Eve are told to eat only plants and the human race was always intended to be vegan.

We opened our meal with egg rolls and rice balls. The egg rolls were very crispy, freshly deep-fried and filled with a brown mixture, which was made from humus beans and red lentils, miraculously transformed into “meat” (NIS 28).

White rice (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY) White rice (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

As well, the rice balls were deep-fried and the equally meaty filling was made from soya flakes, mushrooms and chestnuts (NIS 32). A sweet dipping sauce was provided for both starters.

For our shared main course, we chose caramelized “chicken” skewers with rice.

The skewers held pieces of “chicken” breast, red pepper, onion and mushroom and were served on a ball of basmati rice garnished with scallions. In all honesty, I can’t say it tasted like chicken, the texture was different, but it tasted very good in its own way (NIS 56).

For the dessert course we tried two of several offerings. The first was a rich chocolate cake doused in chocolate sauce with a fruit syrup and berries (NIS 38) and the second was a ‘cheesecake’ with a creamy middle made from cashew cream, with a gluten-free biscuit granola base (NIS 42). Both desserts were out of this world!

At 5 p.m., Miki and Maya, the owners and chefs of the restaurant, knock off work and go home to their two children.

“Be sure and write that we are partners in life as well as business,” they said as we exchanged our goodbyes.

Mikimaya (kosher, parve)
Address: Ha’Arava 16, Tsur-Moshe
Open: Mon–Thu 9:00 am.–7:00 pm, Sun 9:00 am.–7:00 pm. Closed Fri and Sat.
For more details, call: (09) 740–4140
Friday catering available but has to be ordered by Wednesday at 052–855–3232.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags restaurant food vegan food review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
2

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by