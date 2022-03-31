The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Maree Sky Lounge: A welcome addition to Netanya's culinary scene - review

The decor of Maree is striking, with an open kitchen surrounded on all sides by the diners, who can follow the progress of their meal being prepared.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 17:08
Maree Sky Lounge (photo credit: AMIR MENACHEM)
Maree Sky Lounge
(photo credit: AMIR MENACHEM)

A week after it opened, we received an invitation to visit the new restaurant of renowned Kurdish-born chef Aviv Moshe, his first venture outside of Tel Aviv.

Famous for being at the helm of several Tel Aviv eateries, including Messa and Poupee, he has now opened Maree on the 15th floor of Netanya’s Lagoon Hotel.

“I recently moved to the Sharon area,” he says, “and I wanted to offer some of the glitter of Tel Aviv night life without the hassle of long drives and parking problems.”

The decor of Maree is striking, with an open kitchen surrounded on all sides by the diners, who can follow the progress of their meal being prepared. The heart of the kitchen is a huge extractor over the cooking area in the shape of a massive red crown with row upon row of silver lights dangling around it.

During the day, diners will have a panoramic view of the sea, but as it was night when we visited, we had to make do with the indoor sights, which included walls of craggy rocks and a restroom with psychedelic, abstract, black-and-white surfaces from floor to ceiling.

Maree Sky Lounge (credit: AMIR MENACHEM) Maree Sky Lounge (credit: AMIR MENACHEM)

We settled down to this culinary adventure with shared anticipation and perused the cocktail menu (in Hebrew, as is the food menu, but they are working on translating both to English). The lighting is extra dim, so reading menus was done with the help of concealed lighting so subtle it nearly wasn’t there. Somehow, we both managed to choose a cocktail. As I think I have mentioned before, cocktails are big on fruit juice and low on alcohol, but they were certainly very pretty, garnished with edible flowers (choice of five cocktails, NIS 59-61.)

For a starter, my companion chose the goose liver, which was served on a sliver of pie crust with a cream made from root vegetables, and a lemon tart added for good measure. He felt the unusual combination of these different elements made for a great starter (NIS 98).

My choice was tuna sashimi with mustard sorbet, a dish so aesthetic it seemed a pity to eat it. Very fresh chopped tuna with a garnish of sorbet reminiscent of wasabi, this certainly alerted the palate in preparation for the main courses (NIS 72).

My companion, as is his wont, chose the lamb chops for a main course (two for NIS 196, three for NIS 250). He chose three. He was very thrilled with the choice, proclaiming them to be totally fat-free, perfectly cooked and delicious. To complete the dish, there was an assortment of multicolored roasted carrots and a nut cream.

My selection of levrak (sea bass) was also inspired. It consisted of two fish fillets in a mushroom cream sauce topped with a sweet crunchy tuile, and gnocchi on the side (NIS 142).

The staff are very friendly and every so often would come over for a chat. In one such exchange, it was revealed that Noa Kirel (famous Israeli singer, for the uninitiated) will be having her birthday party at Maree very soon.

And so to dessert. My companion chose chocolate bread pudding, consisting of chunks of dark chocolate topped with pretzel crumbs and crème patissier (NIS 58). My choice was fresh strawberries with sorbet, topped with a tuile of half pastry, half meringue. Both desserts came with more edible flowers, and were a treat to behold – and eat.

Maree Sky Lounge is certainly a very welcome addition to the culinary scene in Netanya.

Maree Sky LoungeVert Lagoon Hotel, 15th floorNetanyaKashrut: Netanya RabbinateTel. (09) 741-0909Open: Sun.-Thurs., 6:30 p.m.- 11:30 p.m.; Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags Netanya restaurant food review netanya kosher restaurant
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by