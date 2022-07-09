The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Spoons: A unique dining experience with a secret location - review

Our evening began on the balcony overlooking Jaffa Port as the pink sun slowly slipped below the horizon.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Published: JULY 9, 2022 12:45
Spoons (photo credit: Cliff Churgin)
Spoons
(photo credit: Cliff Churgin)

If you’ve ever dreamt about having a restaurant all to yourself, you can make that happen at Spoons, a dining and cultural experience in Jaffa.

Owner Hila Solomon is a gracious and charming hostess who clearly loves to host people and has a knack of making them feel cared for and relaxed. I had heard about Spoons in its previous iteration in Jerusalem but had never made it there. When Hila invited me and my husband for a recent dinner, I was happy to accept the invitation.

Our evening began on the balcony overlooking Jaffa Port as the pink sun slowly slipped below the horizon. As we sipped our ice-cold gin and tonics and nibbled on appetizers (small tarts of caramelized onion and others of smoked eggplant, along with a Bukharan meat-filled dumpling called mantour), I knew it was going to be a great evening.

Hila then brought us bowls of bright green pea and cucumber soup garnished with mint flowers. It was delicious and refreshing, and we continued to sit on the balcony as the light faded.

We went inside for dinner, and there was a surprise waiting next to our place settings – a beautifully wrapped gift for each of us.

Spoons (credit: Cliff Churgin) Spoons (credit: Cliff Churgin)

My husband’s distant family members were the founders of Bar-Ilan University, so his gift was the original program for a conference held at Bar-Ilan and a book about the university. Mine was an original newspaper written by Eliezer Ben-Yehuda in 1908. I plan to get it framed. In her spare time Hila runs a gift business called “Personalim” where she finds unique personal gifts for clients.

The food

Hila then served us several salads and a delicious pâté with figs, which I mistakenly thought was the main course, since it was served separately from the salads. Pâté is one of my favorite foods, especially with figs. Then Hila said, “Would you like your main course now?” Oh dear.

Before the main course, there was a palate-cleaner of basil sorbet served with a shot of arak. I hoped it would not only cleanse my palate but make more room in my full stomach. Alas, that was not to be.

Of course, in service to my readers, I had to at least taste the chicken, which was covered in herbs and served with plums. I happen to really like chicken and fruit as a combination, and this was so well made. There was also a fish dish of sea bass with olives. I was really full, and I’m not a big fan of cooked olives, so I passed on this, but my husband, who eats very little meat, said it was delicious.

Dessert, which we were both too full to take more than a bite of, was a fig tart.

I’m sure you’re all wondering what we drank with this lovely meal. Hila did not know that I am a “wine person,” but had presciently chosen wine from one of my favorite winemakers, Ya’acov Oryah. It was his Queen of Hearts, a white blend of chardonnay and Semillon, along with a little chenin blanc and gewurztraminer. If you haven’t tried Ya’acov’s wines, trust me when I tell you that you should. He is also the winemaker at Pinto in Yeroham.

Hila runs her dining experience by prior coordination and usually for a minimum of eight people. She did not want to have prices printed in the newspaper. It would be a great way to celebrate a special occasion with a few friends. Come hungry!

SpoonsSecret location in JaffaKashrut: Private mehadrin kashrutFor reservations write to Hila at [email protected]

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags restaurant food jaffa food review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by