The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Where can you find authentic Mexican tacos in Petah Tikva?

Here's a taste of the food you can get at the Mexicana chain, with branches all over Israel.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: AUGUST 13, 2022 11:55
Mexicana's delights. (photo credit: GIL AVIRAM)
Mexicana's delights.
(photo credit: GIL AVIRAM)

Mexican food has such evocative names: burritos, quesadillas, enchilada, tacos, fajitas. You could translate them, but the attraction would be lost.

The Mexicana chain, founded in 2006 in Israel, has many branches, so one-day last week we found our way to the kosher branch in Petah Tikva and discovered a cuisine that, until then, we knew mainly for its guacamole.

It’s situated in a pleasant open-air mall with several other restaurants, and when you walk in, you are struck by the sombreros used as lampshades, and the welcoming smiles of the helpful staff.

We opened our Mexican experience with – what else? – Margaritas, these made with mango juice, lime and an almost imperceptible amount of tequila. It was refreshing but more like a soft drink than a cocktail.

My dining companion’s eyes lit up when he saw the magic words “chicken wings,” so we ordered that as a first course (NIS 45). Not the healthiest choice, I admit, but always so tasty with all that schmaltz and syrup. They were served on lettuce leaves and were very peppery – the Mexican aspect I suppose – with a very good aioli/coriander sauce on the side.

Mexicana's delights. (credit: GIL AVIRAM) Mexicana's delights. (credit: GIL AVIRAM)

They came with a mountain of wet wipes, the implication being that they were meant to be eaten with the hands, but this was not an option, given all that gooey sauce. It was a great starter. Call me perverse, but I loved the lettuce leaves smothered in the sauce.

Our main course consisted of three tacos – a corn-based tortilla – with three different fillings: barbecue, fish and chicken.

The first was filled with slow-cooked asado beef, frijoles – a kind of bean paste – red onion, coriander and salsa verde. It was an explosion of flavors, and we loved it.

The second was even better, pescado with guacamole and Mexican cabbage. The fish had been deep-fried and was very fresh.

Finally, the pollo, chicken taco, slices of pargit in a citrus sauce with achiote (a Mexican flavoring made from various pungent spices), salsa mango and pineapple. There is also a vegan taco available.

We ordered a large beer (NIS 29) and a small diet Sprite (NIS 13) so I could make myself a shandy, the perfect drink for the spicy food.

For dessert, we declined the offer of churros (too much oil and sugar) and chose Chocolate Fiesta, a very rich cake with some “Chantilly,” which was sinfully good. A final fling of mint tea and black coffee ended this very interesting and, for us, unusual meal.

Mexicana3 Totzeret Ha’aretzPetah Tikva(03) 759-9191Open: Sun.-Wed, 12 p.m.-11 p.m.; Thurs., 12 p.m.-12 a.m.; Friday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m.The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags food mexico food in israel food review food industry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by