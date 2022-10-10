Here's how you can cut an onion without crying

Get ready for a tip you have never known before—you will be shocked by its effectiveness. This is a life-changing tip for cutting onions that prevents the cutter from tearing up. All you need is paper towels. Yes, you heard that right, paper towels that each of us has at home.

Shilo from Australia posted on Facebook that she puts a paper towel next to the cutting board when she cuts the onion and it keeps her from crying. "I bet you didn't know this until now," Shilo wrote. "The reason you cry when you cut an onion is the chemicals that the onion secretes reach the closest source of water—your eyes. Now you'll want to use this tip."

Why do onions make you tear up?

The reason for crying when cutting is the chemical syn-propanethial-S-oxide that is secreted by onions when they are chopped.

The gas rises into our noses and eyes which causes them to become irritated and tear up. It is not clear if the liquid in the paper towel actually absorbs the chemical or dilutes it, but it works. Watch:

Tens of thousands of viewers saw her simple idea and most said they had no idea why they cry when they cut an onion. "I love that it doesn't matter how old you are, you can still learn new things. I'm going to use this for sure," wrote one, and another added: "I can confirm that this really helps."

Others came up with their own ideas about how they avoid crying while cutting onions.

"I always leave the faucet on the sink on," one commented, and another added: "I put the onion in the refrigerator and it helps."