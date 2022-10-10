The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Here's how you can cut an onion without crying

Are you tired of tearing up while cutting onions and not knowing why it happens? Here's an amazingly simple tip that will leave you with dry eyes.

By WALLA!
Published: OCTOBER 10, 2022 19:46
Cut onions emit certain compounds which cause the lacrimal glands in the eyes to become irritated, releasing tears. (photo credit: LALI MASRIERA, CATALUNYA/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA)
Cut onions emit certain compounds which cause the lacrimal glands in the eyes to become irritated, releasing tears.
(photo credit: LALI MASRIERA, CATALUNYA/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA)

Get ready for a tip you have never known before—you will be shocked by its effectiveness. This is a life-changing tip for cutting onions that prevents the cutter from tearing up. All you need is paper towels. Yes, you heard that right, paper towels that each of us has at home.

“The reason you cry when you cut an onion is the chemicals that the onion secretes reach the closest source of water—your eyes.”

Shilo from Australia

Shilo from Australia posted on Facebook that she puts a paper towel next to the cutting board when she cuts the onion and it keeps her from crying. "I bet you didn't know this until now," Shilo wrote. "The reason you cry when you cut an onion is the chemicals that the onion secretes reach the closest source of water—your eyes. Now you'll want to use this tip."

Why do onions make you tear up?

The reason for crying when cutting is the chemical syn-propanethial-S-oxide that is secreted by onions when they are chopped.

The gas rises into our noses and eyes which causes them to become irritated and tear up. It is not clear if the liquid in the paper towel actually absorbs the chemical or dilutes it, but it works. Watch:

@sidneyraz my weak eyes always struggle #tipsandtricks #todayilearned #lifehacks #cookingtips ♬ original sound - sidneyraz

@cerealeatingghost #stitch with @xxbaileyelizabethxx ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) - Danilo Stankovic

Tens of thousands of viewers saw her simple idea and most said they had no idea why they cry when they cut an onion. "I love that it doesn't matter how old you are, you can still learn new things. I'm going to use this for sure," wrote one, and another added: "I can confirm that this really helps."

Others came up with their own ideas about how they avoid crying while cutting onions.

"I always leave the faucet on the sink on," one commented, and another added: "I put the onion in the refrigerator and it helps."



Tags internet TikTok Tips video

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

What is Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo, can it cause nuclear tsunamis?

A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by