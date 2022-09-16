The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Forget apples: An onion a day keeps the doctor away?

A combination of onion extract and an anti-diabetic drug showed promising results in a recent study.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 13:16
A vendor arranges onions for sale at Mile 12 International Market in Lagos, Nigeria May 13, 2022. Picture taken May 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A vendor arranges onions for sale at Mile 12 International Market in Lagos, Nigeria May 13, 2022. Picture taken May 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Scientists have revealed one common vegetable that can lower blood sugar levels by 50% and could be a potential treatment for diabetics. 

Findings presented at the 97th Annual Meeting of The Endocrine Society in San Diego showed that onion extract can significantly lower high blood sugar levels and total cholesterol levels, when given with anti-diabetic drugs containing the active ingredient metformin.

Impact on diabetes

The pancreas of people with type 2 diabetes doesn’t make enough insulin to regulate blood sugar, which means that the level will be dangerously high. 

The modern lifestyle of eating processed food and sitting all day has turned type 2 diabetes into a worldwide epidemic. In Israel currently, close to 550,000 people have diabetes and about 550,000 people are in the pre-disease stage.

Most cases of type 2 diabetes and co-morbidity can be prevented by proper nutrition i.e. eating fewer foods like white carbs that break down into glucose molecules quickly, and instead eating foods with a low glycemic value. 

Lead study author Dr. Anthony Ojieh from the Institute of Education Delta State University Abraka, Nigeria, said that onions are inexpensive, usually available and have been used as a nutritional supplement. They have the potential to treat diabetes.

Rats treated with onion extract

Researchers tested this theory on rats. Three groups of diabetic rats were given different doses of onion extract to check if it would increase the drug’s effectiveness. 

Doses were 200, 400 and 600 mg per kg of body weight. Researchers also gave the drug and onion to three groups of non-diabetic rats with normal blood sugar.

The study found that among the diabetic rats, those that received 400 mg and 600 mg of onion extract per kilogram of body weight greatly reduced blood sugar levels by 50 and 35%, respectively, compared to baseline. 

The study also found that the onion extract led to weight gain in the non-diabetic rats, but not in the diabetic rats.

Ojieh explained onions are low in calories but it seems that this vegetable increases the metabolism rate which increases appetite, which leads to eating more. 

Further research is needed to examine why the extract reduced blood glucose, as the reasons are unclear.



Tags food diabetes research Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
3

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by