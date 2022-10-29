The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Cafe Etz Tzion: If God served breakfast - review

The cafe is almost all outdoors and you feel almost as if you’re sitting in someone’s backyard. In the winter, part of the cafe is under plastic sheeting.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Published: OCTOBER 29, 2022 11:40
Cafe Etz Zion (photo credit: BEN TZION)
Cafe Etz Zion
(photo credit: BEN TZION)

It’s not often that I get to write about a restaurant that most readers won’t have heard of before. But unless you live in the neighborhood (and I’m referring of course to Arnona) you may not have heard of Cafe Etz Tzion, which is located on Kfar Etzion Road across from the American Embassy.

I was introduced to this lovely small cafe by my good friend and fellow journalist Fran Kritz, from whom I also unabashedly stole the title of this article. I’ve met Fran there several times and this time she said, “I hope you’re not going to write a review of this place. I love coming here and I’m afraid if you write about it, it will get too crowded.”

“I hope you’re not going to write a review of this place. I love coming here and I’m afraid if you write about it, it will get too crowded.”

Fran

So she asked me to make a simple request of all of you. If Fran is in Israel (she travels back and forth) please don’t come to Cafe Etz Zion between 8:30-9:30 a.m. so she can have her morning meetings in private. OK, Fran?

The cafe is almost all outdoors and you feel almost as if you’re sitting in someone’s backyard. In the winter, part of the cafe is under plastic sheeting. The owner and chef is Ben Tzion, 26, who formerly owned a cheese shop in Mahaneh Yehuda.

People some with face masks shop for grocery at the mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on January 13, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) People some with face masks shop for grocery at the mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on January 13, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

“As soon as corona ended in March 2021, I opened the cafe,” he said. “My friends all thought I was crazy but I did it anyway.”

The kashrut, by the way, is a private mehadrin hechsher from Igud Harabanim B’Yisrael, which Ben says is similar to Tzohar and is significantly cheaper than the Rabbanut Hechsher.

“We’re all Jews, we all live in Israel, and I serve only dairy food,” Ben said. “What could be non-kosher?”

What could be non-kosher?

The menu is very similar to what you can find in almost every cafe in Jerusalem: breakfast, pizza and pasta. But every item is made with care and is just delicious.

We asked Ben to surprise us and he brought us an herb omelet and shakshuka, along with small dishes of olives, tehina, a delicious blue cheese and a feta in olive oil. It came with in-house made bread that is similar to focaccia but crisper. Breakfast cost NIS 59 and includes dips and a small salad.

The shakshuka was made with fresh tomatoes and onions, and I used the fresh bread to scoop up any extra sauce. The herb omelet was good but nothing special. The coffee is from an Israeli company called Dada and was good.

“Everything I’ve had here is delicious and the vegetables taste like they were picked this morning,” Fran said. “It’s like God served breakfast.”

Cafe Etz TzionKfar EtzionHours: Sunday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.–8 p.m.Friday 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Kashrut: Igud Harabanim B’Yisrael

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags restaurant kosher food kosher food kosher mehadrin restaurants Jerusalem food review

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by