Introducing Upperitivo: Seasonal foods paired with quality wine

If you're a fan of good wines and food that suits the mood, look no further.

Upperitivo bar, located on Yarkon Street in Tel Aviv inside the Ultra Hotel, is a quality wine bar with a rich wine menu and a delightful seasonal menu that changes every few weeks according to the fresh ingredients by chef Gil Chen.

The wide-ranging menu is spotted with dishes such as:

Sea fish sashimi with yellow tomato cream and sumac

Sea fish tartare with citrus and jalapeno

Zucchini and parmesan linguini with sage

Spinach and ricotta tortellini with dry mint and pecorino cheese

These, of course, do not include new and exciting specials changing up each week from the chef.

In the bar you can find a variety of wines from countries around the world such as France, South Africa, Spain, Greece and from Israel.

This, of course, isn't including a diverse selection of delicious cocktails.

The nitty gritty

The bar is open Monday-Saturday, with Happy Hour between 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., which offers a 20% discount on the entire menu.

The bar is located at 78 Yarkon St. Tel Aviv, inside the Ultra Hotel.