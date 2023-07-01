The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

RANI: Fun dairy food at Jerusalem's First Station - review

The food is Libyan-inspired and dairy/fish, mostly because the kitchen they took over was already dairy. They also wanted the restaurant to have mehadrin kashrut.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Published: JULY 1, 2023 11:51
RANI (photo credit: NATI HADDAD)
RANI
(photo credit: NATI HADDAD)

The menu for RANI, the new dairy restaurant at the First Station, describes it as Food, People, Love. It recently opened, and the owners, all members of one family, clearly see the connection.

“It’s home-style food with a twist of gourmet,” co-owner Rinat Sylvester told me. (Full disclosure: Sylvester is a neighbor of mine and our kids went to school together.) She runs the restaurant with her brother, her son, and her cousin, and they all seem to be having a great time.

The name RANI comes from a Libyan proverb that says “Rani Nifrek Beek,” meaning “I will be happy with you,” and Sylvester says the food and the ambience aim to make people happy. It’s also a great place to people-watch at the First Station.

Libyan-inspired dairy/fish food at Jerusalem's First Station

The food is Libyan-inspired and dairy/fish, mostly because the kitchen they took over was already dairy. They also wanted the restaurant to have mehadrin kashrut so that everyone could eat there and thought it would be easier to keep it dairy.

Inside the restaurant there is a shelf with games, puzzles and coloring books for children.

LOTS TO do: First Station. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) LOTS TO do: First Station. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“We want this to be a place where parents can come for a glass of wine with their kids and their kids will stay busy and they can just relax,” Sylvester said, bending down to ask a little girl to see her drawing.

I could definitely have used a place like this when my kids were young. But now they’re all grown up and I brought two of them (Nos. 1 and 4) with me to RANI.

We tried the fish croquettes with Moroccan Frena bread (NIS 88), which was delicious and a little spicy from the homemade harissa sauce. But if my Ashkenazi palate can handle it, you should be fine. My other favorite dish was the crunchy fish and chips (NIS 74) made of cod and served with a delicious tartar sauce. The meals come served on aluminum trays à la Eyal Shani with newspaper. It was a fun way to eat.

There are five different salads, and although I was intrigued by the Illegal Juan Salad with “all the vegetables in the world,” I let the chef choose what I should taste, and he brought the unique fried okra salad with roasted eggplant, peppers in tehina and harissa (NIS 58), which looked like a painting.

We also tried the chraime, a fish fillet in red sauce that was also delicious (NIS 90) and was served with a small challah that I kept dipping into the sauce.

For dessert we had a wonderful chocolate soufflé (NIS 48) that had me wondering how many hours I’d need at the gym next week.

There are also cocktails that looked enticing, which I didn’t try, and house wines (which I did), and the rose I drank went very well with all the food.

On Fridays, from 12 noon to 4 p.m., there is Kabbalat Shabbat with a DJ that sounds like a lot of fun.

RANIFirst Station, JerusalemHours: Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Kashrut: Mehadrin

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Related Tags

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by