The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

West Side: Sampling delightful 12-dish tasting menu - review

Tel Aviv’s West Side restaurant dishes out a new and inspired kosher tasting menu.

By NERIA BARR
Published: JULY 29, 2023 11:52
West Side (photo credit: ANATOLY MICHAELO)
West Side
(photo credit: ANATOLY MICHAELO)

Head chef Omri Cohen, of Tel Aviv’s Royal Beach Hotel’s flag restaurant West Side, celebrated his restaurant’s 10-year anniversary with a 12-dish tasting menu, bringing his vision and his best dishes to the table.

At sunset, amid national upheaval and very close to a demonstration near the US Embassy, a group of food journalists was invited to West Side to try the new tasting menu.

Entering the place at sunset, the restaurant was painted orange by beautiful golden rays. We were invited to sip cocktails on the porch, looking out at the setting sun and stealing a peaceful moment so rare these days.

A rare peaceful moment in Tel Aviv

Cohen’s cuisine is based on fresh, locally grown ingredients, combining traditional Jewish North African and local cuisines with modern approaches and French cooking techniques. Proud of his restaurant’s creative solutions to kosher restrictions, Cohen offers real gourmet dishes with no compromises.

The centennial tasting menu opened with a bite-size almond pastry cracker with Moroccan carrot salad – a wonderful appetizer served with the first glass of white wine. Two starters that followed were a very tasty Tunisian Brioche sandwich – with Ortiz tuna, egg-yolk cream, and pickled lemon, served with a shot of gazpacho. Yummy.

CHEF OMRI COHEN (credit: ANATOLY MICHAELO) CHEF OMRI COHEN (credit: ANATOLY MICHAELO)

The other starter was a chickpea filled sambusak pastry, served with a “brush” of bouquet garni (a bundle of herbs) and shipka pepper vinaigrette. We were asked to dip the brush in the vinaigrette and rub the sambusak. We did, and it was delicious.

Even though it was a tasting menu the dishes were almost normal size, so we began to feel quite full, even before the main dishes.

Next came albacore tuna served with cherries, pickled tomato, and celery, another perfect dish for a tasting menu, and a lovely fillet of pink trout grown in the Galilee. The trout dish, which in my opinion was the size of a main dish, was grilled to perfection on a coal grill, and served with pumpkin Chirashi cream, pumpkin consomme, and arisa. Next to it were served two side dishes – coal-grilled eggplant with tomato cream (delicious), and frena bread with olives.

Cream of corn was also served, with roasted lettuce and hazelnuts, just before the two meat dishes came to the table.

At this point I couldn’t eat anymore so I had to rely on my dinner companions to tell me how the two main dishes were. Judging by the empty plates (boy some of them can eat!), both were excellent. 

The first, Hanger steak, was grilled to medium, then sliced and served with roasted onion, Jerusalem artichoke chips, and French-style red wine sauce. The second main dish was a rib of lamb, served with risotto-stuffed onion with dill and pistachio, on a cherry lamb sauce.

Stuffed as I was, I had to try the two desserts. The first was lemon cremeux with mint crumbles, meringue, and yuzu sorbet – my favorite! And one simply cannot finish a tasting menu without chocolate – so the second dessert was a rich chocolate cremeux, with olive oil caramel and pecan merengue, which was sublime.

West Side’s tasting menu does not come cheap – NIS 400 per person not including drinks – but it is definitely worth the price if you are celebrating a special occasion.

Do make sure to tell the restaurant ahead of arriving that you want the tasting menu – so they’ll be prepared for you, and make sure you can take your time to rest in between dishes.

West Side, Royal Beach Hotel, Tel Aviv19 Hayarkon StreetKosherFor reservations call (03)7405054

The writer was a guest of the restaurant



Related Tags

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by