Years ago, the eight days of Hanukkah became a joke about scheduling that stretched the holiday over many weeks, and justifiably so. The joke stems from Israelis' joy in deep-frying, which is probably connected to the drop in winter temperatures, and to the basic and consistent need everyone has for sweet comfort - these days, and in general.

Kadosh Cafe in Jerusalem is not only a part of this story, but a significant chapter, and for many - the whole story in itself. Some, aware of the strong connection between Keren Kadosh and Hannukah, simply call it "Keren's holiday" (and her delicious donut recipe book will attest to this ).

Others are preparing themselves for the long queues. Everyone else just needs to experience it to understand.

In the meantime, get her complete (and perfect) guide to making churros at home - from the right pot to the right oil. Bon appetit, and happy holidays!

Churros are made of soft dough that is made in a pot. It is important to dry the dough well by constantly stirring with a wooden spoon. The dough is ready when it detaches from the sides of the pot and forms a ball around the spoon. The dough can be prepared the day before, kept refrigerated in a piping bag and sprinkled and fried the next day. Jerusalem corruption. The churros of Holy Coffee (credit: Holly Coffee)

After it's formed, transfer the dough to a mixer bowl with a paddle hook and mix at medium speed until the mixer bowl is lukewarm and not too hot (at least 6-7 minutes).

After the dough cools, add eggs to it, one by one (do not add an egg before the previous one has been incorporated into the dough). Advertisement

Cut baking paper to the desired size and pipe the churros on top.

The size does matter: The choice of the tube you use will affect the thickness of the churros, and the taste will change accordingly.

Choose a serrated catheter for a star-shaped pattern.

Introduction to frying

Important: Make sure the pot is completely dry before pouring the oil into it and keep any flammable source away from the frying environment.

It is recommended to work with long sleeves, long pants and closed shoes.

Prepare a dish lined with absorbent paper in advance. Remove the churros with a slotted spoon and place them on it at an angle, so that excess oil falls off easily.

The pot:

Using the right pot is important for the comfort and success of frying and also for maintaining safety in the kitchen. The pot should be wide enough and have high sides, in order to prevent the oil from splashing or overflowing, God forbid. On the other hand, using a pot that is too deep will make it difficult to function and remove the churros.

Type of oil:

Canola oil is the most recommended for deep frying as it is rich in saturated fat and has a high smoking point.

Deep frying: a must.

The optimal frying temperature is around 170 degrees celsius. The temperature may change and it is important to regulate it if necessary. For this, it is recommended to use a dedicated thermometer and leave it inside the pot throughout the frying time. If you don't have a thermometer, use the traditional method - put a wooden spoon into the oil. If the oil bubbles around the spoon, it is a sign that the oil is hot enough.

Place the churros in the oil, carefully, one by one. Do not throw them from above, but slide them in diagonally.

Lack of oil during frying?

Add more oil between batches and not while the churros are already in the pot, as this action will cause the oil to cool and thus damage the quality of the frying. If there is no choice and you must add oil while frying, increase the flame to maximum and add the oil gradually in a slow drizzle.

At the end of frying, remove the churros with a slotted spoon to absorbent paper or a strainer, so that the oil drip off.

Roll the churros in sugar, shake a little and arrange on a serving plate.

To get plump and filled churros, make a hole in them with a skewer that goes from end to end, then put the cream in a piping bag with a smooth number eight tube, fill one side and then fill the other side.

A pile of joy. The churros of Holy Coffee (credit: Holly Coffee)

It's possible even that way. even desirable. The churros of Holy Coffee (credit: Holly Coffee)

the ingredients

250 grams of water

250 grams of milk

200 grams of butter

1/2 flat teaspoon salt

60 grams of brown sugar

360 grams of flour

6 eggs

for coating:

A bowl of sugar

For the chocolate ganache:

150 grams of chopped dark chocolate

150 grams of chopped milk chocolate

250 grams of sweet cream

Preparation:

1. Put water, milk, sugar, salt and butter in a pot and bring everything to a boil. Lower the heat and add in the flour. Mix vigorously with a wooden spoon until a ball of dough is obtained.

2. Transfer the dough to a mixer with a paddle hook and mix at low speed until the mixer bowl is no longer hot to the touch. Add the eggs one at a time. Transfer the dough to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Chill the dough in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

3. Transfer the dough to a piping bag with a serrated tube. Pipe the churros on strips of baking paper to make it easier to put the dough in the oil, or alternatively Pipe them on a tray and freeze for 20 minutes so that they can be lifted easily.

4. Heat deep oil, and put the churros into the oil. Remove the paper and continue frying on all sides, until golden. Transfer the churros to absorbent paper and immediately afterwards roll them in sugar.

Ganache: Heat the cream to boiling point and stir in the chocolate until it melts. Serve hot.

The book The Saint's Donuts works well all year round, but naturally stars during Hannukah with recipes that work, effective tips and everything you need to get through the holiday safely.

Among its pages, you can find Kadosh's famous chestnut cream donut as well as chocolate cream, black meringue and homemade strawberry jam, salted caramel and creamy cheesecake, marmalade and crème brulee, and much more.