Tikka Masala: Great Indian food in Eilat - review

Discovering a decent Indian restaurant in Israel is like finding a needle in a haystack.

This can be a very real concern for those who, like me, love nothing more than a good curry washed down with a tall glass of mango lassi (yogurt-based drink).

Surprisingly, this is exactly what was on offer at Tikka Masala in Eilat; authentic homemade Indian food and smooth lassi in a variety of flavors, as well as refreshing beers and soft drinks. This cafe-style gem of a restaurant is tucked away down a side street in the industrial area, with an appearance that belies the culinary treats on offer.

Having arrived early in the evening, my husband and I had our pick of tables. We chose to sit inside on account of the weather, although the outdoor seating area was charming with an assortment of Indian artifacts dotted around.

Enjoying Indian food in Israel

The waiter, a delightful Indian fellow with perfect English, was warm and welcoming, enthusing about the restaurant as we perused the extensive menu. The head chef, the waiter said, was also Indian, and made all of the dishes on the premises from his own tried and tested recipes, each one expertly prepared. He advised us on what to order before leaving us to choose. Tikka Masala (credit: ANDREA SAMUELS)

We started with poppadoms and sauces. Nothing too heavy, as we didn’t want to spoil our main meal.

As sharing is the name of the game with Indian food, we chose carefully, making sure both dishes complemented each other in terms of taste and texture.

With that in mind, my husband chose the butter chicken (his favorite) while I went for the chicken biryani.

And we weren’t disappointed.

Both dishes were fantastic. As good as any Indian food we’ve had anywhere, which is quite something, considering we’re from the United Kingdom, where one of the national dishes is none other than the famous Indian dish, chicken tikka masala.

The portions were extremely generous too, and it was touch and go whether we’d manage it all. In the end, we polished off the lot with a jug of delicious mango lassi – the perfect accompaniment.

The restaurant caters for all dietary requirements and even offers an extensive selection of vegetarian dishes, as well as reasonably priced kids’ meals.

Prices range from at NIS 35 for a starter to NIS 60 for a main dish.

Tikka Masala is the perfect eatery for those who enjoy good, Indian cuisine, and relaxed, unstuffy surroundings, rather reminiscent of the “greasy spoon” which can be found on most high streets in Britain. The only downside was the strange spa-like music which created a rather strange vibe.

Nevertheless, on my next visit to Eilat, I’ll be sure to visit Tikka Masala again for a taste of India by the Red Sea.