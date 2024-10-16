In the Kitchen with Henny: Sukkot specials

As we now prepare for Yom Kippur it’s hard to believe that in a few days, after we hear the Neilah shofar and breaking the fast, we will be hearing the hammering of sukkot being built around our Jerusalem neighborhood.

Sukkot is just around the corner, and along with it comes the joy of preparing delicious meals to share with loved ones and guests.

Sukkot is also the holiday on which we invite the Ushpizin, our spiritual ancestors, into our humble, temporary dwellings.

It is a time to celebrate, regardless of our challenges or our moods, and to recognize God’s protection – so evident lately.

Let’s embrace this chag Sukkot with gratitude and joy! Decorative Sukkah Salad. (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Decorative Sukkah Salad

Doesn’t that sound both tasty and beautiful? Okay, I made up the name, but I think it fits perfectly. This fresh, crisp salad is full of vibrant colors that will complement the decoration of your sukkah. Yields 6-8 servings.

1 bag baby leaves/spinach (about 4 cups)

6 leaves Romaine lettuce, cut

1 cup pomegranate seeds

6 dates, pitted and sliced

2 oranges, peeled and sectioned (or 1 can mandarin oranges, drained)

½ cup roasted almond slivers

1 Tbsp. lemon zest

Dressing:

¼ cup orange juice

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp maple syrup or honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Wash and dry the lettuce and greens, then set them aside. In a pan, heat the almond slivers on the stove for 4-5 min. until they begin to brown slightly, then set aside and allow to cool. Line a bowl with the lettuce and leaves and add the pomegranate seeds, dates, orange slices, almond slivers, and a sprinkle of lemon zest. In a jar, mix all the salad dressing ingredients and shake well. Pour the dressing over the salad right before serving.

Meat Roll with Mushroom Sauce

This is a delicious starter for a festive meal. The mushroom sauce brings added warmth to the cooler night air we are beginning to feel at this time of year. It’s a simple dish to put together and can be frozen if you prepare it in advance.

Yields 8 servings.

1 roll of pastry dough (frozen)

500 gr. ground beef

2 onions, diced

¼ cup olive oil

1 can sliced mushrooms

1½ cups water

2-3 Tbsp. flour (or cornstarch)

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1 egg for egg wash

Preheat your oven to 170°C (350°F). In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and sauté the diced onions until soft and translucent. Transfer half the onions to a large bowl, add the ground beef, and mix well.

Unroll the pastry dough on your counter and spread a thin layer of the ground beef mixture evenly over the dough. Roll the dough with the beef filling from left to right, jelly roll style, and place it in a greased pan. Brush the top with egg and bake, uncovered, for 50 min.

Meanwhile, to the skillet with the remaining onions, add the mushrooms and sauté for about 5 min. Add the salt, pepper, water, and flour, stirring for 5–8 minutes until the sauce thickens. If needed, add a little more flour. Turn off the heat and allow the mushroom sauce to cool before storing it in an airtight container.

After baking the meat roll, remove from the oven, allow to cool, and slice it into 4-cm. (1½-inch) slices. Return the slices to the pan and refrigerate. Heat the meat roll and sauce separately, and pour the mushroom sauce over the slices just before serving.

Chicken Roulade

Okay, so you see the theme by now – rolled-up foods can be seen as hugs that help to bring joy into the sukkah. This recipe is simpler than you may think and will impress your family and guests with its beautiful presentation.

Yields 8 servings.

8 pieces of chicken breast, butterfly cut

1 large onion

4 carrots

5 or 6 celery stalks

1 cup bread crumbs

1 egg

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

Fresh parsley, chopped

6 scallions for tying

Preheat your oven to 170°C (350°F). Peel and chop the carrots, onion, and celery, then place them in a food processor with the S blade and blend on high until well combined. In a bowl, mix the blended vegetables, bread crumbs, egg, and spices until smooth.

Lay a baking sheet on your counter and place a thin piece of chicken on it. Spread a large spoonful of the stuffing mixture onto the chicken breast, then roll up the chicken over the stuffing. Use the scallions to wrap around the rolled chicken and tie them in place with a double knot. Repeat this process with each of the remaining chicken pieces and place them in a lined or greased baking pan, ensuring there’s space between each chicken roll.

Cover the pan and bake for 45 minutes, then uncover and bake for another 10 minutes. Serve warm and enjoy. This dish freezes well, making it perfect for prepping ahead of time.

Pecan Squares

I have fond childhood memories of sitting in the cool sukkah with my father, snacking on these sweet and crunchy pecan squares that my mother would make. I absolutely love the taste of pecans, and these squares take that love to a whole new level! Since I prefer not to use margarine, I opt for coconut-based vegan butter or coconut oil instead. While these squares do require some effort, you will taste the love in every bite. (See below for gluten-free option.)

Yields a 21 cm. x 31 cm. pan (9” x 13”).

3 cups (350 gr.) chopped and roasted pecans

Crust:

1½ cups flour (Gluten -free option: Replace the flour with 1 cup almond flour and 1/2 cup gluten-free flour)

2 Tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

1 egg

1/2 stick margarine (or 1/4 cup coconut oil)

For carmelizing:

1 cup light brown sugar

3 or 4 Tbsp. honey

4 Tbsp. sugar

3 tsp. vanilla

4 Tbsp. non-dairy milk

1/4 cup margarine or coconut oil

Preheat your oven to 170°C (350°F). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper, spread out the pecans, and place in the oven for 6 minutes Check on them, gently shake the pan to turn the pecans, then roast for another 2 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

In a mixing bowl, combine well all the crust ingredients. Press the mixture evenly into the bottom of a greased 23 x 33 cm. (9” x 13”) pan and bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown, then remove from the oven and set aside.

Once the pecans have cooled, place them in a Ziplock bag, removing the air before sealing, and use a rolling pin or an empty wine bottle to roll over the pecans and break them into small pieces, being careful not to grind them too finely – they should remain chunky.

In a pot over low heat, melt the margarine (or coconut oil) with the sugars and honey, allowing it to simmer for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn off the heat and add the non-dairy milk and vanilla extract, mixing well. Stir in the crushed pecans.

Spread the caramelized pecans evenly over the crust and bake for 15-18 minutes. Allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes, then cut into squares. Don’t let it cool completely before cutting, as it will harden after cooling. Store in the fridge or freezer until serving.

Wishing you all an easy and meaningful Yom Kippur and a blessed year ahead filled with more revealed miracles and celebrations in our sweet homeland. May we feel God’s warmth, protection, and love as we sit in our beautifully decorated sukkot, welcoming guests from the past and the present. 

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook, to get dinner on the table, and prepare for Shabbat and holidays on time. inthekitchenwithhenny.com