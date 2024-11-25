In the Kitchen with Henny: Ginger galore for Thanksgiving

As the weather shifts, I find myself gravitating toward ingredients that bring both comfort and a little extra zing. Enter ginger – my spicy, zesty kitchen hero!

Not only does it pack a flavorful punch, but it also works wonders when you’re feeling stuffy or need a little boost. Whether it’s clearing up congestion, adding a cozy vibe, or giving your meals a bold twist, ginger is a multitasking superstar.

And for those of us who celebrate Thanksgiving, the following recipes make perfect additions to a festive meal, bringing a touch of warmth and a burst of flavor to the table.

To get that real, bold ginger flavor, I recommend using fresh ginger and grating it with a hand grater. If you’re looking for convenience, frozen ginger cubes are a great alternative – each cube equals about a teaspoon. Ginger pumpkin bread (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Ginger Pumpkin Bread

Combining pumpkin and ginger makes you want to curl up on the couch with a good book. Their flavors blend so perfectly; it’s a beautiful reminder of how God brings fruits in their season just when our bodies crave their warmth and nourishment.

This Ginger Pumpkin Bread is a versatile delight – it works as a cozy starter, a flavorful side, or even a sweet finish to any autumn meal. Whether you’re planning a festive Thanksgiving gathering or just enjoying the season’s comforts, this easy-to-make recipe is sure to hit the spot.

Yields 2 loaf pans (33x7cm.)

3/4 cup sugar

½ cup dark brown sugar

¾ cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

2/3 cup almond milk

1 1/2 cups (1 15 oz. can) pumpkin purée

2 tsp. ground ginger (*see note)

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. ground allspice

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking soda

1½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. lemon juice

Preheat the oven to 170°C (350°F), and line 2 loaf pans with baking paper. Pour the sugars, eggs, milk, oil, and pumpkin purée into a bowl and mix well with an electric mixer. Add the remaining ingredients, and begin mixing slowly.

Once the batter is smooth, pour it into the lined or greased loaf pans and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until the top bounces back when touched.

*Note: For a stronger ginger taste, use 1 tsp. of freshly grated ginger plus 1 or 2 tsp. of ground ginger.

Ginger Carrot Soup

When soup season arrives, I like to make soups that are simple to make yet bursting with both flavor and nutrients. This was my first time making this soup, and I can happily say it will not be my last.

Yields 6 servings.

1/3 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp. coconut oil (optional)

2 onions, diced

6 cloves of garlic, crushed

7-8 carrots, peeled and sliced

1 sweet potato, peeled and sliced

1 Tbsp. freshly grated ginger (or 2-3 frozen cubes)

1 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. turmeric

4½ cups of water

Pinch of hot red pepper flakes

Pinch of lemon zest

Begin by peeling and prepping all the vegetables to ensure a smooth cooking process. Heat a large stockpot over medium heat and add olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onions and sauté for about 8 minutes or until softened.

Stir in the crushed garlic, followed by the sliced carrots, sweet potato, and ground ginger. Mix everything well.

Next, add the apple cider vinegar, honey, remaining spices, and water. Stir to combine, then cover the pot and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for 45-55 minutes or until the carrots are tender.

Allow the soup to cool slightly before blending. Use an immersion blender to purée the soup until smooth and creamy. Alternatively, you can transfer the soup to a food processor fitted with the S-blade attachment and blend it in batches. If the soup seems too thick, add water to reach your desired consistency. For a sweeter taste, add more honey.

Store the soup in the refrigerator or freeze for later use.

Honey-Ginger Chicken

This recipe is so finger-lickin’ good, thanks to its versatile marinade that doubles as a dipping sauce for finger foods. I made it using chicken thighs – because let’s be real, that’s what I had on hand – but my friend Tamara makes it with chicken wings, and I can only imagine how amazing they must taste.

You could try it with turkey wings for a fun Thanksgiving twist!

Yields 4-6 servings.

1 kilo bone-in chicken

1 Tbsp. olive oil

¾ cup honey or maple syrup

¼ cup soy sauce

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 inch of ginger root, grated

2 tsp. ground ginger powder

1 tsp. ground black pepper

½ tsp. hot sauce or red pepper flakes

Toasted sesame seeds and chopped scallions to garnish

Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F), and line a large pan with baking paper; I prefer to use a Pyrex baking dish.

Mix all the marinade ingredients in a large bowl, and set aside about ¼ cup for later. Add the chicken or turkey pieces to the bowl, ensuring they are well coated. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to marinate.

Arrange the chicken pieces in the pan, being careful not to overcrowd them. Bake uncovered, adjusting the time based on the cut: wings for 45 minutes; chicken thighs and turkey wings for 1 hour and 15-30 minutes.

Once done, remove from the oven, brush with the reserved marinade, and sprinkle with sesame seeds and sliced scallions before serving.

Gluten-free Ginger Cookies

I love the taste of ginger in a crunchy cookie. When paired with warm cinnamon and rich brown sugar, ginger brings a zesty kick that balances perfectly, adding depth without overpowering.

For those of you like my friend Stephanie, who loves a bold ginger flavor, feel free to add more freshly grated ginger to kick it up a notch.

Yields 1 dozen cookies

2 cups blanched almond flour

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground ginger spice

1 or 2 tsp. grated ginger

Pinch of allspice

1/3 cup brown sugar

3 Tbsp. coconut oil (melted)

3 Tbsp. maple syrup or honey

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 170°C (350°F), and line a cookie sheet with baking paper. Pour the almond flour, baking soda, salt, grated ginger, and spices into a bowl and mix well. Then add the egg, oil, brown sugar, maple syrup, and vanilla, mixing all the ingredients until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Form tablespoon-sized balls (or bigger if you wish) and place them on the lined cookie sheet, keeping space between them. Bake in the oven for 12 minutes (15 if you want more crispy). Let cool completely before storing. Enjoy with a cup of your favorite tea or coffee.

I FEEL the weather in Jerusalem changing as I finish this article, and I know these recipes will be a warm welcome for the upcoming months.

Whether you are celebrating Thanksgiving or not, enjoy a warm meal with loved ones and focus on all we have to be grateful for, especially in these challenging times. ■

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook, so they get dinner on the table and prepare for Shabbat and holidays on time. www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com