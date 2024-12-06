In the kitchen with Henny: C is for citrus

Actually, citrus is full of C – vitamin C, that is. This is the time of year we need to start boosting our immune systems with foods high in vitamin C.

Honestly, I wish I had started this citrus boost a couple of weeks ago; maybe then I wouldn’t have spent most of last week being sick. Moving forward, I figured this is the perfect time to add in-season citrus fruits to our meals.

I get really excited at the grocery store when I see the produce section full of grapefruits, pomelos, oranges, and clementines. Bringing them home and tasting their perfectly tangy-sweet juiciness is such a treat. I love incorporating them into my meals for that burst of flavor and boost of vitamin C.

Tips for the best way to zest your fruits:

Proper zesting technique is key to getting the most flavor from your citrus fruits. Start by washing and thoroughly drying your lemon or orange. When zesting, grate only the bright outer layer – the yellow of the lemon or the orange of the orange. This is where the fragrant oils and flavor are concentrated. Be careful to avoid the white pith underneath, as it’s bitter and can overpower your dish.

Do you know how powerful lemon peel is? Lemon peel is packed with nutrients and benefits. I like to use organic lemons, since their peels are free from pesticides, making them a healthier choice. If you’re lucky enough to have access to organic lemons – perhaps from a generous neighbor’s yard (thank you, Elana!) – you can give your immune system a natural boost by grating a little lemon peel into your tea or water. The zest not only adds a burst of bright flavor but also delivers antioxidants and vitamin C to keep you feeling your best. Lemon garlic fish. (credit: HENNY SHOR)

I encourage you to research the incredible benefits of lemon peel, which can improve your overall health and help fight off the common cold.

You can use the same lemon for grating several times – just seal it in a plastic bag and keep it in the freezer between uses.

Citrus Salad

I love bringing all the zestiness together in this simple salad loaded with vitamin C. It’s a great start, or even end, to any meal. You can prepare this a day or two ahead of time and keep it in the fridge until serving.

Yields 6 servings.

1 pink grapefruit

1 orange, peeled

2 clementines/tangerines

1 pomelo

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

Dressing:

1 tsp. olive oil

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. water

2 Tbsp. maple syrup/honey

Peel and slice the grapefruit, orange, and pomelo. Peel and section the clementines, cutting the sections in half if desired. Arrange the prepared fruits in a bowl or on a serving plate, then sprinkle with pomegranate seeds. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In a separate bowl, mix the dressing ingredients together until they are well combined. Drizzle the dressing over the fruit. Serve chilled or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Lemon and Garlic Fish

In our house, Tuesday is fish night, and I usually go for gray mullet (buri in Hebrew) or tilapia. This week, I made lemon garlic fish using gray mullet, but you can easily swap it out for any white fish like sea bass or denis. The results were fantastic – the fish was tender, flavorful, and just melted in the mouth.

What made this dish even better was pairing it with the creamy lemon pasta recipe below. Both dishes take just 20 to 30 minutes to prepare, and share many of the same ingredients, making prep a breeze. A real dinner win all around!

Yields 4 servings.

4 halves of white fish fillet

1 lemon, cut in slices

1/3 cup coconut cream

1 Tbsp. olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

Fresh parsley, diced

Preheat the oven to 180°C (360°F). Line a baking dish (I like to use Pyrex) with baking paper and drizzle with a little olive oil.

Place the pieces of fish lying flat in the pan. In a small bowl, mix together the cream, oil, garlic, lemon juice, and parsley. Slowly pour it over the fish fillets.

Add the lemon slices on top of the fish, cover the baking dish with foil, and bake in the oven for 22 to 25 minutes. Serve warm and enjoy!

Creamy Lemon Pasta

When winter rolls around, we often gravitate toward carb-filled dishes that provide warmth and comfort. This creamy lemon pasta takes that coziness to the next level, adding a bright, zesty zing with a sauce infused with vitamin C from fresh lemon peel. It’s a perfect balance of indulgence and nourishment to brighten up your winter meals.

Yields 4-6 servings.

500 gr. spaghetti

1/3 cup olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, finely chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

½ cup fresh lemon juice

2/3 cup of water from the pasta pot

¼ cup Parmesan cheese (optional)

Ground black pepper, to taste

Cook the spaghetti in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente, following the package instructions. Drain the pasta, but reserve ½ cup of the cooking water for the sauce, and set aside.

Over medium heat in a large skillet, heat the olive oil and add the minced garlic, parsley, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Stir well to combine, then pour in the reserved pasta water and add the Parmesan cheese. Reduce the heat to low, and let the mixture simmer for 3-4 minutes.

Add the drained pasta to the skillet and toss thoroughly, ensuring that all the spaghetti is evenly coated in the sauce. Sprinkle with freshly ground pepper to taste and extra Parmesan, if desired. Serve warm and enjoy.

Chocolate Orange Cake

If we’re really serious about adding in these doses of vitamin C, why not make sure our dessert has it too? Chocolate and orange pair very well together in this scrumptious chocolate cake with a zesty orange tang. I used my basic chocolate cake and adjusted some ingredients to create this citrusy delight.

Yields one 9x13”(23x33 cm) pan.

¾ cup coconut (only in liquid form) or vegetable oil

1½ cups sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1½ cups flour

1 cup cocoa

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

½ cup of orange zest, finely grated

1 cup orange juice (freshly squeezed is best)

2/3 cup non-dairy milk

Ganache:

2/3 cup coconut cream

200 gr. dark chocolate

2 Tbsp. orange zest, plus extra for garnish

2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed orange juice

Preheat your oven to 170°C (350°F), and grease a 9x13-inch (23x33 cm.) pan.

Using an electric mixer, blend the oil, sugar, eggs, and vanilla until the mixture is smooth. Add the flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into the batter, and then add the grated lemon zest, orange juice, and milk, mixing until the batter is creamy and smooth. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean with a few crumbs attached.

For the ganache: Use a small pot on very low heat. Heat the coconut cream and add the chocolate, breaking it into pieces for easier melting. Stir frequently until the chocolate has completely melted. Mix in the orange zest and juice, stirring well for another minute before turning off the heat.

Allow the ganache to cool for about 10 minutes. Once the cake has completely cooled, spread the ganache evenly over the top and sprinkle any leftover orange zest to decorate.

Place the cake in the refrigerator for 15 minutes to set the ganache. Serve at room temperature. Enjoy!

GET A head start on staying healthy this winter by enjoying the delicious citrus fruits in season. There’s a reason Hashem brings us an abundance of these fruits during the colder months – they’re nature’s remedy for boosting our immune systems.

Wishing you all a happy and healthy winter ahead! ■

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook, to get dinner on the table, and prepare for Shabbat and chag on time. www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com