In the Kitchen with Henny: Bright lights, tasty bites

It feels like just last week that I was writing my Rosh Hashanah recipes, and now here we are, only days away from Hanukkah! There are so many reasons to love this holiday – the glow of lights across the city, cozy nights with family and friends, fresh doughnuts and crispy latkes, festive a cappella songs filling the air, and the much-needed break from the everyday hustle.

As you know, I love experimenting with food, but I also have a deep appreciation for nostalgia.

That’s why I’m sharing some traditional recipes with a healthier twist – so you can enjoy every delicious bite while celebrating the miracles that Hanukkah brings. Let the lights shine bright, and may our tables be filled with love, laughter, and good food!

A few years ago on Hanukkah, I casually mentioned to my husband’s colleague Yaffa that I was thinking about trying sweet potato latkes and was researching recipes. Sure enough, she promptly sent me one she had made and loved. With a few tweaks of my own – and a gluten-free spin – I gave it a shot, and the results were fantastic.

Even my daughter, who insists she doesn’t like sweet potatoes, couldn’t resist and definitely had her fair share. It’s amazing how a little inspiration (and a few adjustments) can turn a simple idea into a family favorite. Sweet potato latkes (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Sweet Potato Latkes

Yields 20-24 latkes

2 large or 3 small sweet potatoes

1 onion

5 eggs

1 cup flour (or gluten-free substitute)

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

3 tbsp. lemon juice (freshly squeezed is best)

2 tbsp. minced parsley (optional)

Oil for frying (plus 2 small pieces of carrot)

Peel the sweet potatoes and onion, then use a fine grater or the shredding blade of your food processor to grate them. Transfer the grated mixture to a large bowl and add the remaining ingredients, mixing thoroughly to ensure there are no clumps of flour in the batter.

Heat about ½ cup of oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Using a spoon and your hands, scoop about 2 tablespoons of the batter and shape it into a loose ball. Carefully place it in the pan, then flatten it gently with the back of the spoon to form a disc. Repeat this process, frying 6 or 7 latkes at a time, making sure not to overcrowd the pan.

Fry the latkes for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, until golden and crisp. Remove them with a slotted spoon and place them on a paper towel-lined tray or bowl to drain excess oil. For best results, stand the latkes upright so the oil drains more effectively.

Add about ¼ cup of oil to the pan between batches as needed. After the first batch, you can toss in two small chunks of carrot to help prevent the oil from burning.

Serve the latkes warm with sour cream or applesauce for a classic and delicious Hanukkah treat!

Crispy Schnitzel – Baked!

Hanukkah parties are the perfect setting for finger foods. With lots of guests, excited kids, and a dining room table that seems to shrink as the crowd grows, bite-sized treats make all the difference. Finger foods that can be enjoyed without a formal place setting keep the festivities easy, fun, and stress-free – a true win for everyone!

Yields 6 servings

1 kg. of chicken breast filet

2 eggs

1 cup non-dairy milk

1 tbsp vinegar

3 cups panko/corn flake crumbs

2 tbsp. garlic powder

2 tbsp. onion powder or flakes

1 tbsp. sweet paprika

2 tsp. salt, divided

1 tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. olive oil or baking spray

Line a large, flat baking tray with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F. For this recipe, I prefer using chicken filet strips, as they save time by skipping the cutting step, but boneless chicken breasts work just as well – just slice them into strips.

Prepare two bowls: one for the wet ingredients, and one for the dry. In the first bowl, whisk together the eggs, non-dairy milk, vinegar, and 1 tsp. of salt. In the second bowl, mix the breadcrumbs with the spices.

To coat the chicken: Place a few strips into the egg mixture, gently tossing to ensure they are fully covered. Transfer the strips one by one into the crumb mixture, coating them evenly. Place the breaded chicken strips on the prepared baking tray, spacing them at least one inch (3 cm.) apart. Once the tray is full, lightly spray the chicken with oil spray or drizzle with olive oil.

Bake the chicken on the second shelf from the top, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Serve warm with a variety of dips on the side for a delicious and easy meal.

Fluffy Baked Doughnuts

This summer, I had a camper in my cooking camp who couldn’t eat fried foods, which meant I had to get extra creative when planning Hanukkah day activities at camp.

Each day that week had a different holiday theme, and for Hanukkah day I knew I had to bring the festive spirit in a way everyone could enjoy. Baking latkes I’ve done, but never doughnuts. Since I love a challenge, I knew I’d be able to pull this off.

The best part? Every camper got to bake their own doughnuts instead of frying, which not only made cleanup at the end of the day a breeze but also brought big smiles to the parents at pickup time. As a bonus, I discovered that these baked doughnuts stay fresher much longer than traditional fried ones. While fried doughnuts are best enjoyed within the first few hours, these stayed soft and delicious even a day or two later. It was a win all around!

Yields 1 dozen doughnuts

2 1/2 cups flour, divided

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

2 1/4 tsp. instant yeast

2/3 cup warm milk (non-dairy option)

50 gr. melted butter (vegan butter for non-dairy)

2 egg yolks

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Toppings and fillings:

1/3 cup smooth jelly or jam

1/3 cup caramel spread

25 gr. melted butter

1/3 cup powdered sugar, to roll doughnuts

In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup of flour, the sugar, instant yeast, and salt. Add the warmed milk, melted butter, egg yolks, and vanilla extract, then whisk until combined. Cover the bowl and let the mixture rest at room temperature for 10 minutes. Next, add the remaining 1 1/2 cups of flour and knead the dough for 5 minutes. Transfer the dough to a bowl lightly greased with a drop of oil. Cover again and let it rise in a warm place for 45 minutes or until doubled in size.

Preheat your oven to 175°C/350°F and line a baking sheet with baking paper. Roll the dough out on a floured surface to a 1/2-inch thickness. Use a round cutter to cut 2 1/2-inch circles (for sufganiyot style) or use a doughnut cutter to create doughnuts with holes. Re-roll scraps as needed. Place the doughnuts on the prepared baking sheet, leaving room between them, covering them loosely with plastic wrap, and let them rise in a warm place for another 20 minutes.

Bake the doughnuts for 12 to 15 minutes, or until lightly golden. While still hot, brush the tops with 1 tbsp. of melted butter and roll them in powdered sugar. For filled doughnuts, cut a small slit in each and use a pastry bag to add jelly or caramel fillings. Decorate with chocolate and sprinkles for a festive touch.

Bubby’s Cinnamon Dreidel Cookies

At every Hanukkah party of my childhood, these cookies proudly graced the table – at least until everyone eagerly snatched a few. Their aroma filled the air, and though this recipe can be made year-round with different shapes, there’s something special about the way they taste when fashioned into dreidels or hanukkiot.

For me, the best part has always been the cinnamon-sugar topping. I still remember mixing the sugar and cinnamon in a bowl and dipping each cookie into it before carefully placing them on the baking tray. Even miles and years away, I can still smell that unforgettable aroma as I write this.

Back then, we didn’t think much about margarine, but today I do my best to avoid it. I’ve adapted this recipe with a natural, coconut-based vegan butter, and the results are just as delicious.

Yields 3 dozen cookies

1 cup vegan butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

3 cups flour

Cinnamon coating:

1 cup sugar

¼ cup cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F and line a baking sheet with baking paper. In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients using the paddle or dough hook until well incorporated. In a separate small bowl, combine the sugar and cinnamon to create the coating, and set aside.

Take 1/3 of the dough and roll it out on a floured surface with a rolling pin. Use cookie cutters to create your desired shapes. Dip each cookie into the cinnamon-sugar mixture to coat. Place the cookies on the prepared baking sheet, leaving at least one inch of space between them. Bake for 10-12 minutes, and let the cookies cool before serving. Enjoy!

SOME OF our Hanukkah window stickers have already made their way onto our porch door, setting the mood for a holiday that reminds us of the miracles of light we so deeply need. In a time when we feel the weight of darkness, it’s important to hold onto hope and remember that light shines brightest in the darkest moments.

May this Hanukkah bring blessings and light to all of Am Yisrael, and may we all merit to kindle the golden menorah in our Holy Temple, speedily in our days. Amen! 

