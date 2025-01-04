Kazze: Itay Berlin, Yishai Heyman take Jerusalem gluten-free food to new heights

In recent years, there has been greater awareness about the number of people with dietary restrictions requiring them to avoid gluten in their food.

In some places, this can be easier. In Israel, however, it is considerably harder. Gluten is a protein that is found in wheat and some other grains, and as such can be found in a huge variety of foods.

In Israel in particular, where the most widespread religion and its associated cultural customs require the ritualistic eating of gluten at least twice a week in addition to other holidays, finding gluten-free food can be a challenge – as can finding a good gluten-free restaurant.

Many retailers often carry, at most, a very small selection of foods without gluten, and the number of cafes, bakeries, or restaurants with gluten-free options are few and far between.

But in Jerusalem, one restaurant has managed to buck the trend and not only has readily available gluten-free food but amazing food. This is Kazze, Jerusalem’s best restaurant that is exclusively gluten-free. Gluten-free pastries heading into the oven at Kazze in Jerusalem. (credit: Oz Ohayon)

Founded by Yishai Heyman and Itay Berlin, Kazze is held in high regard by Jerusalemites who need to avoid gluten in their diets, whether due to simple sensitivities or more serious conditions such as celiac. With a prime location on Bezalel Street right next to King George Street, the pair’s business has grown over time, while the quality of their food has continued to improve.

In fact, their food is so good that this year, In Jerusalem ranked them as tied for first place for having the best sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) in the city, despite their being gluten-free.

In Jerusalem originally wanted to sit down with both founders for this interview, but Heyman is currently in IDF reservist duty. As such, this interview was conducted only with Berlin, who graciously made time for it while running his store in one of the busiest times of the year, the Hanukkah season.

How did you and Yishai get into business together?

Yishai and I met while serving together in the army. We were in the same unit and have remained close friends ever since. Yishai grew up in Elazar, and I’m from Jerusalem. After our military service, we pursued different business ventures before deciding to join forces and work together on this project.

What inspired you to open a gluten-free restaurant together?

The inspiration for Kazze came after my wife was diagnosed with celiac disease. Initially, we envisioned a small establishment offering a few gluten-free options. However, we quickly realized the immense demand for high-quality gluten-free baked goods. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Where did the name Kazze come from?

We chose the name Kazze, derived from the Hebrew word, to reflect our passion for delivering an authentic, satisfying experience – kazze – for everyone.

People often think gluten-free food is inherently inferior, but Kazze’s food is consistently high quality, and your sufganiyot this year were especially amazing. How are you able to make your food both gluten-free and taste so delicious?

We have a philosophy we call the ‘street test.’ Simply put, we refuse to serve anything that wouldn’t satisfy a passerby on the street. This principle ensures that we maintain consistently high standards.

Every product we offer is the result of extensive testing and experimentation with different flour blends. We create a unique blend for each item. For example, we spent months perfecting our sufganiyot before the holiday season to ensure we were offering the very best.

How has the war impacted your business?

On Oct. 7, both Yishai and I were called up for reserve duty. Kazze was closed for about a month until we were able to assemble a new team and reopen. As we speak, Yishai is serving in Gaza, and I will be joining him for reserve duty next month.

We navigated the challenges of the COVID pandemic, so we’re accustomed to overcoming obstacles. However, this year has presented a particularly significant challenge.

With no gluten, your restaurant is most likely already kosher for Passover. How does that affect your business?

Passover is our busiest time of year. While our core offerings remain consistent, we serve a significantly larger customer base, including many new faces.

We especially enjoy seeing the surprised expressions on customers’ faces after their first bite of our pizza, when they realize it’s completely gluten-free and kosher for Passover.