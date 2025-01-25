In the kitchen with Henny: Winner dinners

One-pan dinners are always welcome, regardless of the season or your schedule. We all want to have more time for the things that matter, such as sitting down to enjoy a meal with family and friends that’s easy, healthy, and tastes great.

There’s something magical about cooking an entire dinner in a single pot or pan. With minimal prep, cleanup, and effort, you can enjoy layers of flavor that come together effortlessly while the oven or stovetop does the work. One-pan meals are a blank canvas for creativity, proving that simple doesn’t have to mean boring.

This week, I will share some of my favorite one-pan recipes that can help you make stress-free, delicious meals any day of the week.

Sheet Pan Chickpeas and Veggies

This dish is my go-to for a quick, healthy meal. It’s packed with protein and vegetables, perfect as a vegan lunch or dinner or even as a side dish. I love making a batch, dividing it into containers, and having grab-and-go lunches ready for school or work. Easy, delicious, and so satisfying. Sheet Pan Chickpeas and Veggies (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Yields 4-6 servings

200 gr. broccoli florets (defrosted if frozen)

200 gr. green beans

1 red onion, chopped

2 peppers (assorted colors), chopped

2 zucchinis, sliced

1 sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. dried basil/parsley

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. paprika

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. honey/maple syrup

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

Preheat the oven to 180°C /350°F and line a large baking sheet with baking paper. In a cup, mix together the olive oil, minced garlic, and soy sauce, then set aside. In a large bowl, mix together the salt, pepper, dried basil/parsley, cumin, garlic powder, and paprika. Add all the vegetables and chickpeas to the bowl and toss well to coat. Pour the olive oil and soy sauce mixture over the veggies and toss again.

Lay everything out on the sheet pan in a single layer, then pop it in the oven on the middle rack. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and crispy. You can serve the dish warm or chilled, but let it cool completely before storing it in the fridge.

Note: Make sure the frozen broccoli is fully defrosted. If the florets are large, cut them into smaller pieces for even cooking.

One-Pan Fish ‘N Chips

My daughter and I love fish ‘n chips, but making it can be somewhat tedious. Until I stumbled across the idea of baking it together in one pan.

The results of this experiment surprised even me. The only disappointment my daughter expressed was that I didn’t make more. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Although the potatoes are half-baked before adding the fish, it was still a cinch to clean up, as the meal was all in one pan.

Yields 4 servings

4 potatoes, cut into wedges

4 white fish fillets, such as tilapia, Denise, or gray mullet

1 lemon, de-seeded and sliced

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. coarse salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

2 tsp. paprika

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. dried parsley

1 tsp. onion powder/flakes

Preheat your oven to 190°C /375°F and line a large baking sheet with baking paper. For easier cleanup, I like to use two baking sheets to help absorb any extra oil. In a bowl, mix all the spices and divide in half – one half for the potatoes, and the other for the fish. Wash the potatoes and slice into thin wedges, then toss them into the bowl with half the spices, ensuring that they’re well coated. You can also use a large Ziplock bag for this step. Lay the potato wedges in a single layer on the baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until the edges start to brown slightly.

Remove the tray from the oven and use a spatula to move the potato wedges to one side of the sheet pan, leaving space for the fish fillets. Place the fillets on the empty side of the pan, sprinkle them with the remaining spices, and place a slice of lemon on top of each fillet. Return the tray to the oven and bake for 16 to 18 minutes, until the fish is cooked through and flaky. Serve warm and enjoy.

Mexican One-Pan Chicken and Rice

I love that this dish has it all, making it the ultimate one-pan super supper! It’s so easy to prepare and is packed with rich textures, vibrant colors, and incredible flavors that satisfy all the senses. Perfect for a simple yet impressive meal.

Yields 6 servings

6 chicken thighs

1 cup canned corn (250 gr.)

1 cup canned black beans (250 gr.)

1 cup long-grain rice

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, chopped or minced

½ cup tomato puree

1½ cups chicken stock or water

½ lemon, squeezed

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Mexican spice mix:

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. paprika

2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)

In a large bowl, mix all the spices for the spice mix and then divide into two portions. To one half, add lemon juice and olive oil, stirring until it forms a paste. Heat a large, deep pan on the stove. Spread the spice paste evenly on both sides of each chicken piece, then place the chicken into the pan, starting with the skin side down. Sear the chicken for 5 minutes on each side. While the chicken is searing, slice the onion, garlic, and pepper.

Once the chicken is seared (it won’t be fully cooked yet), remove it from the pan and set it aside on a plate. Add the onions, garlic, and pepper to the same pan – no need to clean it. Sauté the vegetables for 6 to 7 minutes, then stir in the rice, corn, and black beans (if using). Add the remaining spice mix and tomato puree, mixing everything well.

Place the chicken pieces back in the pan, this time skin side up, on top of the rice and corn mixture. Pour in the chicken stock (or water with ½ tsp. salt and a pinch of black pepper). Cover the pan, lower the heat, and let simmer for 40 minutes, until the chicken juices run clear.

Enjoy this hearty and flavorful one-pan meal.

One-Pot Pasta and Meat Sauce

This is one of my husband’s favorites. He actually enjoys making it, so I let him do the honors. The best way to make this simple meal is to boil the pasta in the pot first, let it drain into a colander, and then use the same pot to make the meat sauce. It’s simple and easy and freezes well, too.

Yields 4 servings

400 gr. pasta, such as spirals, penne or elbows

500 gr. ground beef

2 onions, diced

6 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 cups of fresh mushrooms, sliced

700 gr. tomato paste

500 gr. tomato chunks

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. oregano

½ tsp. dried basil

½ tsp. black pepper

Pinch of red chili flakes

Garnish: Chopped scallions or basil

Boil the pasta according to the package directions. Once cooked, transfer it to a colander, strain, and set aside. Dry the pot and return it to the heat, then add olive oil and let it heat up. Add the diced onions and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes, then add the diced garlic and sliced mushrooms. Continue sautéing for another 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the ground beef to the pot and break it up with a spoon. Let the meat brown for 7 to 8 minutes, mixing it with the onions and mushrooms. Add the tomato puree, tomato chunks, and all the spices. Lower the heat and let the mixture simmer for about 20 minutes.

Finally, stir in the cooked pasta and let it heat on the stove for 5 minutes. Garnish with scallions or chopped basil and serve warm. Enjoy!

THIS WEEK has been one of many emotions, even more than over the last 15 months, so give yourself a break and make mealtime easy. Homemade food can be very nourishing to our bodies and our souls. May we share good news. Amen. 

Henny Shor is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook so they get dinner on the table and prepare for Shabbat and chag on time. To book her for one-on-one coaching or an event: www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com and Instagram @inthekitchenwithhenny