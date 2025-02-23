Barbur: A Mediterranean grill with a European twist in Tel Aviv - review

Finally, a fresh addition to Tel Aviv’s Nahalat Binyamin that shakes up the local dining scene. Barbur, which opened in January, delivers the perfect blend of energy, bold flavors, and prime location – firmly staking its claim on Tel Aviv’s hottest culinary strip (for now, at least).

Part elevated European ‘90s diner, part sultry cocktail bar, Barbur injects a new edge into an area already packed with heavy hitters. Grab a seat at the open kitchen bar for a front-row view of the action, or settle in with a cocktail and soak up the vibe. With neighbors like Radler (always a solid choice), AKA (pricey but fun), and Wine Bekerem (the go-to after-work spot), Barbur is joining the lineup as a standout.

Led by Adam Szold and Yuval Leshem, the visionaries behind ILU – a prestigious collective of chefs and hospitality pros known for curating outstanding pop-up dining experiences like 3426 in South Tel Aviv – Barbur has already made a name for itself at the corner of Nahalat Binyamin and Montefiore streets.

What to expect at Barbur

At the heart of the experience is the open kitchen, an intimate centerpiece where only a handful of fortunate diners get a front-row seat to the action. With the grill as the star, firing up meat, fish, and vegetables at a steady rhythm, patrons are encouraged to chat with the chefs and let them guide their choices. As you soak it all in, you’ll notice that Barbur resembles an old-school European bistro, infused with Israeli grilling culture.

As Szold and Leshem note: “We wanted to bring back the nostalgic aromas of old Tel Aviv – when the city was still covered in sand, with Europeans strolling in suits and dresses. Without excessive seriousness, without caviar or pretentiousness – just the kind of place you’d imagine stumbling upon on a beach in Italy or Spain, except here, in the heart of Nahalat Binyamin.”

As you reminisce about what once was while sipping on a Cacao Negroni (NIS 58), take the time to order.

Never trust a menu that’s too long. That’s why I appreciate Barbur’s no-nonsense, carefully curated selection – just enough variety to satisfy, without overwhelming.

Led by chef Itay Eyal – who, lucky for us, was more than happy to chat throughout the evening – the dishes are simple, precise, unpretentious, and, most importantly, absolutely delicious.

Start off by tearing into homemade focaccia with caramelized onions and rosemary (NIS 26), best enjoyed slathered in stracciatella floating in smoked green oil and honey (NIS 39). Move on to the burnt raw fish, bathed in a bright mix of ginger and cucumber (NIS 72), then make a mess with the roasted fennel salad, crowned with charred bouche cheese, orange, arugula, and pistachio (NIS 65) – a hit and my personal favorite.

For something heartier, the kebab roll (NIS 78) off the grill, served with burnt green onion salsa and ranch sauce (yes, you read that right), is the move. Or opt for the grilled whole fish with a side of potatoes (NIS 130) – great for sharing.

And for the grand finale? Get nostalgic with the team’s homemade soft-serve ice cream, sprinkled with crunchy surprises that’ll transport you straight back to childhood.

Still hungry? Head next door for a cocktail – if you can snag a seat, that is.

Barbur

36 Nahalat Binyamin, Tel Aviv

Phone: (03) 794-0845

Hours: Every day, 6:30 p.m. to midnight

Not kosher

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.

Lauren Gumport is an avid traveler, travel writer, and VP of communications at the travel tech start-up Faye Travel Insurance. Her travel tips have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Forbes, AFAR, and more. Follow her on Instagram @Gumport.