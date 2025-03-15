Purim 2025: Cocktail recipes for the festive holiday

Meshulash Aperol Spritz

While I admittedly am not known for my cooking, I am somewhat famous among a select group for my cocktail prowess.

I probably should keep up the mystique that I am a master mixer, but the truth is I adhere to the KISS (Keep it simple, stupid) philosophy: Cocktails shouldn’t be overly complicated to make, just meduyak (precise) – so measure out the exact ingredients.

I fell in love with the Aperol Spritz during a trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Every day at 5 p.m. sharp, cafés and bars would fill with the thirsty, sipping on an outrageously orange concoction. Known as an apéritif, a pre-meal drink designed to make one relax and unwind, it is a cornerstone of Italy’s culture. Trying one myself, I immediately added it to my personal arsenal.

Purim is the perfect time to get acquainted with this scrumptious creation. All you need is a large wine glass, ice, three ingredients, a garnish, and voilà!

Get out your measuring cup and go: Happy mixing, and happy Purim!

Meshulash Aperol Spritz (makes 1)

Follow the 3:2:1 method – 3 parts sparkling wine, 2 parts Aperol, 1 part seltzer.

3 oz. dry Prosecco/Cava (sparkling white wine)

2 oz. Aperol apertif alcohol (available in most liquor stores)

1 oz. (a splash) seltzer, club soda, or unflavored sparkling water

Place plenty of ice in a stemmed balloon glass. Pour Prosecco, then Aperol, then seltzer. Stir, then pop in a sliced orange disc as a refreshing garnish.

Drink up!

Shushan trio

Purim, like our Jerusalem meshulash, evokes three feelings in this writer: strong, sweet, and bitter.

Accordingly, I created a cocktail to make the drinker experience these Purim sensations. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Purim sameach to all denizens of Shushan!

Shushan Meshulash (makes 1)

Strong:

1 oz. vodka

1 oz. tequila

Sweet:

1 oz, apple liqueur

3 oz. pomegranate or cranberry juice

Bit of a bitter/tart twist:

Dash lime juice (or lemon juice)

Garnish:

Salted pistachio nuts

Crush the salted pistachios. Wet rim of a cocktail glass and roll it in the pistachios to create an inviting edge. Fill the glass with ice. Mix equal parts vodka and tequila (ta’kill ya) and apple liqueur in a separate cup – to avoid ruining the pistachio rim – then pour carefully into the glass. Add pomegranate or cranberry juice for a regal color. Squeeze juice of half a Persian lime if you can find one, or a dash of lime/lemon juice. Use a simple stick to stir as garnish, representing the gallows.

Drink with gusto! 