Purim 2025: Cocktail recipes for the festive holiday

Meshulash Aperol Spritz
While I admittedly am not known for my cooking, I am somewhat famous among a select group for my cocktail prowess.
I probably should keep up the mystique that I am a master mixer, but the truth is I adhere to the KISS (Keep it simple, stupid) philosophy: Cocktails shouldn’t be overly complicated to make, just meduyak (precise) – so measure out the exact ingredients.
I fell in love with the Aperol Spritz during a trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Every day at 5 p.m. sharp, cafés and bars would fill with the thirsty, sipping on an outrageously orange concoction. Known as an apéritif, a pre-meal drink designed to make one relax and unwind, it is a cornerstone of Italy’s culture. Trying one myself, I immediately added it to my personal arsenal.
Purim is the perfect time to get acquainted with this scrumptious creation. All you need is a large wine glass, ice, three ingredients, a garnish, and voilà!
Get out your measuring cup and go: Happy mixing, and happy Purim!
Meshulash Aperol Spritz (makes 1)
Follow the 3:2:1 method – 3 parts sparkling wine, 2 parts Aperol, 1 part seltzer.
- 3 oz. dry Prosecco/Cava (sparkling white wine)
- 2 oz. Aperol apertif alcohol (available in most liquor stores)
- 1 oz. (a splash) seltzer, club soda, or unflavored sparkling water
- Place plenty of ice in a stemmed balloon glass.
- Pour Prosecco, then Aperol, then seltzer.
- Stir, then pop in a sliced orange disc as a refreshing garnish.
Drink up!
Shushan trio
Purim, like our Jerusalem meshulash, evokes three feelings in this writer: strong, sweet, and bitter.
Accordingly, I created a cocktail to make the drinker experience these Purim sensations.
Purim sameach to all denizens of Shushan!
Shushan Meshulash (makes 1)
Strong:
- 1 oz. vodka
- 1 oz. tequila
Sweet:
- 1 oz, apple liqueur
- 3 oz. pomegranate or cranberry juice
Bit of a bitter/tart twist:
- Dash lime juice (or lemon juice)
Garnish:
- Salted pistachio nuts
- Crush the salted pistachios. Wet rim of a cocktail glass and roll it in the pistachios to create an inviting edge.
- Fill the glass with ice. Mix equal parts vodka and tequila (ta’kill ya) and apple liqueur in a separate cup – to avoid ruining the pistachio rim – then pour carefully into the glass.
- Add pomegranate or cranberry juice for a regal color.
- Squeeze juice of half a Persian lime if you can find one, or a dash of lime/lemon juice.
- Use a simple stick to stir as garnish, representing the gallows.
Drink with gusto!