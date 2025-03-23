Kempinski: Topnotch breakfast at a Tel Aviv hotel - review

"A new pinnacle of opulence” is how the online brochure for the David Kempinski hotel describes this new addition to the Tel Aviv skyline.

And the hyperbole was totally in place, as we discovered when Daniel Raymond, sous-chef of the establishment, invited us for breakfast. Dudes Burger, his restaurant in Netanya, is now run by very competent staff, while Raymond puts his considerable culinary skills to more challenging tasks – producing a very high-class breakfast for the sophisticated Tel Aviv crowd, plus any intrepid tourists who happen to be around.

Breakfast in the Katzir dining room, with its spectacular view of the promenade and sea and its gorgeous interior design, is an experience not to be missed.

Any good breakfast starts with great coffee, and the cappuccino that arrived first was as we ordered it – hot and strong. Until it arrived, and thirsty from the drive from Netanya, we indulged in fresh juice and sparkling wine laid out on the buffet.

We were provided with menus offering some very interesting hot dishes to start our meal. Breakfast at the David Kempinski hotel in Tel Aviv. (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

Fantastic breakfast in Tel Aviv

Under the heading “Breakfast Specialities,” my companion chose Eggs Benedict, consisting of toasted brioche, poached eggs, fresh spinach, and smoked salmon, all topped with a rich Hollandaise sauce. It was not only aesthetically pleasing but also very tasty.

My choice – from the “Prestige Breakfast” menu – was Croque Salmon, a brioche filled with smoked salmon, Emmental cheese, Mornay sauce, and a fried egg. It was – as expected – a true delicacy; and as a dedicated lover of melted cheese, this was the perfect opening dish for me.

Then it was time to tackle the buffet. As in most Israeli breakfasts, there was a great selection of salads and smoked fish, but there were also less common items like potato latkes with cream; fresh salmon; at least 10 kinds of cheese; burekas; basil pesto; and olive tapenade.

As if there was not enough food, there was also a chef preparing eggs to order, as well as pots of shakshuka, potato gratin, waffles, and bread pudding.

I tried two – the spinach shakshuka and the potatoes in cream. Both were superb.

By this time, we were barely able to move but had to try the desserts on offer – duty called.

My companion chose his beloved cheesecake and was not disappointed. I chose a puff pastry tart with berries and took a helping of white chocolate spread as a garnish. I’m glad I did because this was so delicious it must surely have tasted like ambrosia, the food of the gods in classic Greek mythology.

Hotels in Israel are renowned for their great breakfasts, and the one at the David Kempinski is an outstanding example of what a truly great breakfast has to offer.

Congratulations to Daniel Raymond and executive chef Mor Cohen on producing an unforgettable meal.

The David Kempinski

51 Hayarkon St, Tel Aviv

Tel: (03) 776-8888

Sun.-Thurs. 7 a.m.– 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Shabbat – 7 a.m.-11 a.m. (no hot dishes on Shabbat)

Kashrut: Tel Aviv Rabbinate

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.