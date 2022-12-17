The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Dudes Burger: Good food without the fuss of ambiance, decor - review

Depending on what you choose, a meal with a soft drink or a beer will cost somewhere between NIS 75 and NIS 85. All in all, a very good value for your hard-earned shekel.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2022 11:35
Dudes Burger (photo credit: NATHAN HAZOUT)
Dudes Burger
(photo credit: NATHAN HAZOUT)

If you enjoy a really good burger and are not too fussy about ambience and decor, then Dudes Burger is the place for you.

It is very well situated on the south edge of the city square which is the hub of all outdoor and free entertainment in Netanya.

The brains behind Dudes and the hands-on owner is Daniel Raymond, whose authentic North London accent belies the fact that he made aliyah with his parents at the age of eight, went through the Israeli school system and served in the army as a combat soldier.

He opened Dudes not too long ago and has been doing a big takeaway business. The menu is not large – actually it’s just burgers and chips, or hot dogs and chips, but in many different incarnations.

Dudes Burger (credit: SHERI RONEN) Dudes Burger (credit: SHERI RONEN)

A short menu of fantastic quality

Every burger and hot dog comes with a small standard salad consisting of lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumber and purple onion. The house sauce for each burger is made from 30 different ingredients, and the recipe is more secret than the existence of Israel’s putative atom bomb.

Every burger is 200 gr. standard weight, and the variations are in the additions, of which there are a countless number. The meat is glatt kosher from Beit Yosef in the Golan Heights, and it arrives fresh every day to be ground up into the burgers “in situ.”

There’s the “Classic,” the “Hawaii” (pineapple and jalapeno), “Cool Dude” with coleslaw and fried onion, “Mexica” with guacamole and chipotle, “French” with mayonnaise and garlic, and “English Dudes,” which comes with a fried egg on top.

Prices vary from NIS 65 for just the burger to NIS 85 for a meal with french fries. These are not the ubiquitous frozen variety one usually gets; they come from Holland and are definitely a cut above.

There are many more variations, too numerous to mention. Also, the hot dogs are delicious, fat and juicy, and full of flavor. We sampled several of both the burgers and the hot dogs and found everything very good.

Dudes Burger does a very brisk trade in takeaway, with helmeted motorcyclists coming and going all the time. But we actually enjoyed sitting on the wooden benches and getting the youthful vibe.

Depending on what you choose, a meal with a soft drink or a beer will cost somewhere between NIS 75 and NIS 85. All in all, a very good value for your hard-earned shekel.

Dudes Burger4 Hakarminyan 4, Netanya.Tel. (09) 765-3110Open: Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, after Shabbat until 1 a.m.Kashrut: Netanya Rabbinate

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags Netanya food hamburger food review netanya kosher restaurant

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
5

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by