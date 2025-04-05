Salon Yevani: Greeks bearing gifts in Herzliya - review

The first gift we received when we settled at our table in Salon Yevani was a glass of ouzo, which we opted to drink neat. As this is 37% alcohol proof, we were soon in a very benign mood, even finding the pink plastic bougainvillea sprouting at every corner acceptable. Ouzo does that to you.

The brains behind Salon Yevani, situated in the Daniel Hotel in Herzliya Pituah, belong to renowned chef Guy Peretz, so we knew the food would be creative and inspired. One of the three businessmen behind the project comes from Dimona, as does the chef.

Delicious Greek food

We began our Greek meal with a selection of meze (Greek appetizers), served with a bagel loaf, hot and fresh and studded with sunflower seeds.

Six starters (NIS 155) included some really interesting dishes: skordalia, a combination of potato and garlic with some nuts added to the mix; tzatziki, but flavored with avocado, which was very green and white; melanzana, a kind of Greek aubergine (eggplant) salad; and egg salad full of herbs.

We were also served anchovies and Har Bracha tehina, topped with chickpeas.

These were all very appetizing, and one could not resist eating them together with the marvelous bread.

You can also choose individual appetizers within the NIS 36-42 price range.

Next to appear was a “do-it-yourself” dish, a hot stone surrounded by raw fish slices – salmon, sea bass, tuna, and denise (sea bream) – which you are required to cook yourself with the help of tongs. This is always a fun thing to do, and the pieces of fish taste extra good. Dips on the side included sweet lemon sauce, Tabasco, and garlic.

It was now time to choose a main course to share, and I left the decision to my companion. He has a soft spot for gnocchi, having been taught to make them from scratch at a culinary holiday in Italy.

He chose gnocchi with spinach and cream, topped with rocket leaves (NIS 157). The blending of flavors worked well, and the dish was a triumph.

We also shared a dessert called Dubai Ball, an intricate work of art featuring a large amount of pistachio ice cream, filled with crispy kanafeh and white chocolate, topped with strawberries, with squiggles of chocolate sauce around the plate.

Every evening at 9, there is a live cabaret show featuring Greek music and dancing, all included as part of the evening’s entertainment. We were not able to stay for this, but it is clearly a part of the attraction of the restaurant.

We had enjoyed a sumptuous meal and were also impressed to discover that the owners send 5% of all proceeds to nonprofit organizations helping displaced citizens.Another very good reason to patronize Salon Yevani.

Note: Just in case anyone doesn’t get the headline, Virgil wrote in the Aeneid, “Timeo Danaos et dona ferentes,” “I fear the Greeks, even when bearing gifts” (referencing the Trojan Horse). It’s an unfortunate stereotype, and rather unfair.

Salon YevaniDaniel Hotel, Herzliya PituahTel: 052-557-5075Sun.-Wed., 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m.; Thur., 6 p.m.-midnight; Fri:, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.-midnight.Kashrut: TzoharWheelchair accessible.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.